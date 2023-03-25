Skip to main content
Published on Apr 25, 2023

Reviews of "Identification of a Molnupiravir-associated Mutational Signature in SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Databases"

Reviewers: R Neher (University of Basel) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Richard Neher
Published onApr 25, 2023
Identification of a molnupiravir-associated mutational signature in SARS-CoV-2 sequencing databases
by Theo Sanderson, Ryan Hisner, I’ah Donovan-Banfield, Thomas Peacock, and Christopher Ruis
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Molnupiravir, an antiviral medication that has been widely used against SARS-CoV-2, acts by inducing mutations in the virus genome during replication. Most random mutations are likely to be deleterious to the virus, and many will be lethal. Molnupiravir-induced elevated mutation rates have been shown to decrease viral load in animal models. However, it is possible that some patients treated with molnupiravir might not fully clear SARS-CoV-2 infections, with the potential for onward transmission of molnupiravir-mutated viruses. We set out to systematically investigate global sequencing databases for a signature of molnupiravir mutagenesis. We find that a specific class of long phylogenetic branches appear almost exclusively in sequences from 2022, after the introduction of molnupiravir treatment, and in countries and age-groups with widespread usage of the drug. We calculate a mutational spectrum from the AGILE placebo-controlled clinical trial of molnupiravir and show that its signature, with elevated G-to-A and C-to-T rates, largely corresponds to the mutational spectrum seen in these long branches. Our data suggest a signature of molnupiravir mutagenesis can be seen in global sequencing databases, in some cases with onwards transmission.

Reviewer 1 (Richard N…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Identification of a Molnupiravir-associated Mutational Signature in SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Databases"
by Richard Neher
  • Published on Apr 25, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
