Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 02, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Retrospective Cohort Study of Ivermectin as a SARS-CoV-2 Pre-exposure Prophylaxis Method in Healthcare Workers"

Reviewer: A J. Rodriguez-Morales (Fundacion Universitaria Autonoma de las Americas) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Alfonso J. Rodriguez-Morales
Published onAug 02, 2022
Retrospective cohort study of Ivermectin as a SARS-CoV-2 pre-exposure prophylaxis method in Healthcare Workers
by José Morgenstern, José N Redondo, Álvaro Olavarría, Isis Rondon, Santiago Roca, Albida De León, Juan Manuel Canela, Johnny Tavares, Miguelina Minaya, Óscar López, Ana Castillo, Ana María Plácido, Rafael Peña Cruz, Yudelka Merette, Marlenin Toribio, and Juan Asmir Francisco
SummaryThis observational and retrospective cohort study, carried out in two medical centers, Centro Medico Bournigal (CMBO) in Puerto Plata and Centro Medico Punta Cana (CMPC) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, sought to determine whether Ivermectin, at a weekly oral (PO) dose of 0.2 mg/kg, is an effective pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) method preventing the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Corona Virus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), in the healthcare workers. The study began on June 29, 2020 and ended on July 26, 2020, where 713 active healthcare personnel were included for the analysis, from which 326 healthcare personnel adhered to a weekly prophylactic program with Ivermectin for Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19), designed by Grupo Rescue task force, that runs both medical centers, and 387 healthcare personnel who did not adhere to the program and were assigned as control group. A SPSS Propensity Score Matching procedure was applied in a 1:1 ratio to homogeneously evaluate the groups that were made up of 271 participants each.In 28 days of follow-up, a significant protection of Ivermectin as a PrEP method preventing the infection from SARS-CoV-2 was observed 1.8% compared to those who did not take it 6.6%, (p-value = 0.006) with a risk reduction of a positive Chain Reaction of Real-Time Polymerase Transcription (RT-PCR) COVID-19 test by 74% (HR 0.26, 95% CI [0.10,0.71]). These results support the use of weekly Ivermectin as a compassionate preventive method in the healthcare personnel.This study protocol is available at Clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT04832945

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Retrospective Cohort Study of Ivermectin as a SARS-CoV-2 Pre-exposure Prophylaxis Method in Healthcare Workers"
by Alfonso J. Rodriguez-Morales
  • Published on Aug 02, 2022
