Published on May 05, 2022DOI

Review of "Intranasal fusion inhibitory lipopeptide prevents direct contact SARS-CoV-2 transmission in ferrets"

Reviewer: Jonathan Runstadler (Tufts) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Jonathan Runstadler
Published onMay 05, 2022
Intranasal fusion inhibitory lipopeptide prevents direct contact SARS-CoV-2 transmission in ferrets
by Rory D. de Vries, Katharina S. Schmitz, Francesca T. Bovier, Danny Noack, Bart L. Haagmans, Sudipta Biswas, Barry Rockx, Samuel H. Gellman, Christopher A. Alabi, Rik L. de Swart, Anne Moscona, and Matteo Porotto
AbstractContainment of the COVID-19 pandemic requires reducing viral transmission. SARS-CoV-2 infection is initiated by membrane fusion between the viral and host cell membranes, mediated by the viral spike protein. We have designed a dimeric lipopeptide fusion inhibitor that blocks this critical first step of infection for emerging coronaviruses and document that it completely prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection in ferrets. Daily intranasal administration to ferrets completely prevented SARS-CoV-2 direct-contact transmission during 24-hour co-housing with infected animals, under stringent conditions that resulted in infection of 100% of untreated animals. These lipopeptides are highly stable and non-toxic and thus readily translate into a safe and effective intranasal prophylactic approach to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2.One-sentence summaryA dimeric form of a SARS-CoV-2-derived lipopeptide is a potent inhibitor of fusion and infection in vitro and transmission in vivo.

Reviewer 1 (Jonathan Runstadler) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Intranasal fusion inhibitory lipopeptide prevents direct contact SARS-CoV-2 transmission in ferrets"
by Jonathan Runstadler
  • Published on May 05, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
