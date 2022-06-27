Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jul 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant"

Reviewer: A Richterman (University of Pennsylvania) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Aaron Richterman
Published onJul 27, 2022
Reviews of "No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups When Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant
by Charlotte B. Acharya, John Schrom, Anthea M. Mitchell, David A. Coil, Carina Marquez, Susana Rojas, Chung Yu Wang, Jamin Liu, Genay Pilarowski, Leslie Solis, Elizabeth Georgian, Maya Petersen, Joseph DeRisi, Richard Michelmore, and Diane Havlir
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractWe found no significant difference in cycle threshold values between vaccinated and unvaccinated, asymptomatic and symptomatic groups infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta. Given the substantial proportion of asymptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases with high viral levels, interventions, including masking and testing, should be considered for all in settings with elevated COVID-19 transmission.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Aaron R…) |📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant"
Review 1: "No Significant Difference in Viral Load Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated, Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Groups Infected with SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant"
by Aaron Richterman
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with