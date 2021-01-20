Reviews of "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative paper shows higher positivity rates/mortality in Asians and Asian sub-populations than other races.The reviewers also suggest some limitations of methods and findings, which contrast with other literature.

Reviewer 1 (Emanuela Taioli) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ken Teoh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

