Reviews of "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"

AbstractThere is growing recognition of the burden of COVID-19 among Asian Americans, but data on outcomes among Asian ethnic subgroups remain extremely limited. We conducted a retrospective analysis of 85,328 patients tested for COVID-19 at New York City’s public hospital system between March 1 and May 31, 2020, to describe characteristics and COVID-19 outcomes of Asian ethnic subgroups compared to Asians overall and other racial/ethnic groups. South Asians had the highest rates of positivity and hospitalization among Asians, second only to Hispanics for positivity and Blacks for hospitalization. Chinese patients had the highest mortality rate of all groups and were nearly 1.5 times more likely to die than Whites. The high burden of COVID-19 among South Asian and Chinese Americans underscores the urgent needs for improved data collection and reporting as well as public health program and policy efforts to mitigate the disparate impact of COVID-19 among these communities.