Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 20, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"

Reviewers: Emanuela Taioli (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Ken Teoh (Columbia University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Emanuela Taioli and Ken Teoh
Published onJan 20, 2021
Reviews of "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City’s Public Hospital System
by Roopa Kalyanaraman Marcello, Johanna Dolle, Areeba Tariq, Sharanjit Kaur, Linda Wong, Joan Curcio, Rosy Thachil, Stella S. Yi, and Nadia Islam
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThere is growing recognition of the burden of COVID-19 among Asian Americans, but data on outcomes among Asian ethnic subgroups remain extremely limited. We conducted a retrospective analysis of 85,328 patients tested for COVID-19 at New York City’s public hospital system between March 1 and May 31, 2020, to describe characteristics and COVID-19 outcomes of Asian ethnic subgroups compared to Asians overall and other racial/ethnic groups. South Asians had the highest rates of positivity and hospitalization among Asians, second only to Hispanics for positivity and Blacks for hospitalization. Chinese patients had the highest mortality rate of all groups and were nearly 1.5 times more likely to die than Whites. The high burden of COVID-19 among South Asian and Chinese Americans underscores the urgent needs for improved data collection and reporting as well as public health program and policy efforts to mitigate the disparate impact of COVID-19 among these communities.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative paper shows higher positivity rates/mortality in Asians and Asian sub-populations than other races.The reviewers also suggest some limitations of methods and findings, which contrast with other literature.

Reviewer 1 (Emanuela Taioli) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ken Teoh) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"
Review 1: "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"
by Emanuela Taioli
  • Published on Jan 20, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This potentially informative paper shows higher positivity rates/mortality in Asians and Asian sub-populations than other races.The reviewers also suggest some limitations of methods and findings, which contrast with other literature.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"
Review 2: "Disaggregating Asian Race Reveals COVID-19 Disparities among Asian Americans at New York City's Public Hospital System"
by Ken Teoh
  • Published on Jan 20, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This potentially informative paper shows higher positivity rates/mortality in Asians and Asian sub-populations than other races.The reviewers also suggest some limitations of methods and findings, which contrast with other literature.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with