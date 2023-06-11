Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jul 11, 2023

Review of "Increased Vaccine Sensitivity of an Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variant"

Reviewer: S Alizon (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Samuel Alizon
Published onJul 11, 2023
Increased vaccine sensitivity of an emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant
Increased vaccine sensitivity of an emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant
by Joseph A. Lewnard, Vennis Hong, Jeniffer S. Kim, Sally F. Shaw, Bruno Lewin, Harpreet Takhar, Marc Lipsitch, and Sara Y. Tartof
  • Published on Mar 16, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Host immune responses are a key source of selective pressure driving pathogen evolution. Emergence of many SARS-CoV-2 lineages has been associated with improvements in their ability to evade population immunity resulting from both vaccination and infection. Here we show diverging trends of escape from vaccine-derived and infection-derived immunity for the emerging XBB/XBB.1.5 Omicron lineage. Among 31,739 patients tested in ambulatory settings in Southern California from December, 2022 to February, 2023, adjusted odds of prior receipt of 2, 3, 4, and ≥5 COVID-19 vaccine doses were 10% (95% confidence interval: 1-18%), 11% (3-19%), 13% (3-21%), and 25% (15-34%) lower, respectively, among cases infected with XBB/XBB.1.5 than among cases infected with other co-circulating lineages. Similarly, prior vaccination was associated with greater protection against progression to hospitalization among cases with XBB/XBB.1.5 than among non-XBB/XBB.1.5 cases (70% [30-87%] and 48% [7-71%], respectively, for recipients of ≥4 doses). In contrast, cases infected with XBB/XBB.1.5 had 17% (11-24%) and 40% (19-65%) higher adjusted odds of having experienced 1 and ≥2 prior documented infections, respectively, including with pre-Omicron variants. As immunity acquired from SARS-CoV-2 infection becomes increasingly widespread, fitness costs associated with enhanced vaccine sensitivity in XBB/XBB.1.5 may be offset by increased ability to evade infection-derived host responses.

Reviewer 1 (Samuel A…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Increased Vaccine Sensitivity of an Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variant"
Review 1: "Increased Vaccine Sensitivity of an Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variant"
by Samuel Alizon
  • Published on Jul 11, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
