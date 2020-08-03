Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 03, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"

Reviewers: Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou (University of Athens) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Chen Yeng (Universiti Malaya Fakulti Pergigian) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Michael Meisner (Stadtisches Klinikum Dresden Standort Neustadt) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou, Chen Yeng, and Michael Meisner
Published onSep 03, 2020
Reviews of "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?
by Klinger Soares Faico-Filho, Victor Cabelho Passarelli, and Nancy Bellei
  • Published on Aug 06, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

There is no proven prognostic marker or adequate number of studies in patients hospitalized for Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19). We conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 14 to June 17, 2020, at Sao Paulo Hospital. SARS-CoV-2 viral load was assessed using the cycle threshold (Ct) values obtained from an RTPCR assay applied to the nasopharyngeal swab samples. Disease severity and patient outcomes were compared. Among the 875 patients, 50.1% (439/875) had mild, 30.4% (266/875) moderate, and 19.5% (170/875) severe disease. A Ct value of <25 (472/875) indicated a high viral load, which was independently associated with mortality (OR: 0,34; 95% CI: 0,217 to 0,533; p < 0.0001). Admission SARS-CoV-2 viral load is an important surrogate biomarker of infectivity and is independently associated with mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study is potentially informative but the results should be approached with caution. The claim that high viral load indicates higher mortality is not fully supported. Multiple confounding variables have not been taken into account.

Reviewer 1 (Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Chen Yeng) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Michael Meisner) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 2: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
by Chen Yeng
  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study is potentially informative but the results should be approached with caution. The claim that high viral load indicates higher mortality is not fully supported. Multiple confounding variables have not been taken into account.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 1: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
by Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou
  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study is potentially informative but the results should be approached with caution. The claim that high viral load indicates higher mortality is not fully supported. Multiple confounding variables have not been taken into account.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 3: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
by Michael Meisner
  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study is potentially informative but the results should be approached with caution. The claim that high viral load indicates higher mortality is not fully supported. Multiple confounding variables have not been taken into account.

Nadia Eira:

Thank you for your review.

otis jame:

To access pizza tower the most up-to-date and accurate reviews on the topic, I recommend searching academic databases, medical journals, or reputable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These sources often publish and update information related to COVID-19 research.

alan cubero:

To find reviews Garten Of Banban or assessments of scientific articles, I recommend conducting a search on academic databases like PubMed, Google Scholar, or other reputable sources where scientific literature is published.

