Review 1: "Optimizing Predictive Models to Prioritize Viral Discovery in Zoonotic Reservoirs"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The study of viruses in wildlife hosts is an essential part of understanding factors that lead to spillover and is an immense task. This valuable study uses machine learning models to predict which bat species are likely hosts of betacoronaviruses which can inform future bat sampling efforts and increase their efficacy. The research presented has many strengths that contribute to the robustness of the analysis and the validity of the results. The authors performed a thorough review of available databases and the literature to create their dataset. They use several modelling techniques which are evaluated and used to create an ensemble model. Most importantly, the authors validated their initial models which were created in early 2020 with data that was collected over the next year. Their models were then updated using the compiled dataset. The authors identified which models performed well and which did not as well as discussing the pros and cons of the different modelling approaches. The compiled data and code are also publicly available. The main limitation (which is not the fault of the authors) is that the data being used for the analyses are sparse, often collected in unstandardised ways, and often contain significant sampling bias. The authors addressed this by using several different modelling approaches as well as a method to correct for sampling bias. However, we currently do not have methods for assessing the effect of these biases on the results or how well they have been controlled. Overall, the manuscript thoroughly describes a robust analysis and provides important results that should be used to target future studies of betacoronaviruses in bats.

