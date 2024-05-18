Review 2: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The study addresses an important aspect of malaria epidemiology by exploring potential reliable biomarkers for exposure to Plasmodium falciparum. This study's findings could contribute significantly to the deployment and application of these easy to use novel tools for understanding malaria transmission, especially now that traditional methods such as EIR are challenged by ethical concerns and lack of sufficient sensitivity to detect exposure to infectious mosquito bites in low transmission settings.

This study has proven that human immune reactivity to AgSAP and AgTRIO peaks after infection with Plasmodium falciparum. This finding validates the potential of these biomarkers for detecting presence of exposure to malaria parasites and may be very useful for seroepidemiological studies for instance in places where submicroscopic infections are common such as where parasitaemias are too low to be regularly detected by mRDTs. These markers may also be useful to detect exposure where asymptomatic cases are common such as areas where most people are immune and may go undetected clinically.

Although there was no statistical plausibility for the markers to distinguish transmission heterogeneity spatially and temporally, biological plausibility may be considered when applying these markers to distinguish heterogeneity of transmission intensities.

Nevertheless, the lack in statistical plausibility for these biomarkers in distinguishing seasonal and spatial transmission intensity may be caused by high measurement sensitivity to certainly distinguish exposure across seasons and transmission intensities. This study's findings also indicated that some uninfected individuals showed immune response to AgSAP and AgTRIO which also shows that this tool has high sensitivity or maybe subjected to cross reactivity.