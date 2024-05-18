Review 2: "Two Mosquito Salivary Antigens Demonstrate Promise as Biomarkers of Recent Exposure to P. Falciparum Infected Mosquito Bites"

Description
Abstract Background Measuring malaria transmission intensity using the traditional entomological inoculation rate is difficult. Antibody responses to mosquito salivary proteins such as SG6 have previously been used as biomarkers of exposure to Anopheles mosquito bites. Here, we investigate four mosquito salivary proteins as potential biomarkers of human exposure to mosquitoes infected with P. falciparum: mosGILT, SAMSP1, AgSAP, and AgTRIO.Methods We tested population-level human immune responses in longitudinal and cross-sectional plasma samples from individuals with known P. falciparum infection from low and moderate transmission areas in Senegal using a multiplexed magnetic bead-based assay.Results AgSAP and AgTRIO were the best indicators of recent exposure to infected mosquitoes. Antibody responses to AgSAP, in a moderate endemic area, and to AgTRIO in both low and moderate endemic areas, were significantly higher than responses in a healthy non-endemic control cohort (p-values = 0.0245, 0.0064, and <0.0001 respectively). No antibody responses significantly differed between the low and moderate transmission area, or between equivalent groups during and outside the malaria transmission seasons. For AgSAP and AgTRIO, reactivity peaked 2-4 weeks after clinical P. falciparum infection and declined 3 months after infection.Discussion Reactivity to both AgSAP and AgTRIO peaked after infection and did not differ seasonally nor between areas of low and moderate transmission, suggesting reactivity is likely reflective of exposure to infectious mosquitos or recent biting rather than general mosquito exposure. Kinetics suggest reactivity is relatively short-lived. AgSAP and AgTRIO are promising candidates to incorporate into multiplexed assays for serosurveillance of population-level changes in P. falciparum-infected mosquito exposure.