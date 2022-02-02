Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Mar 02, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"

Reviewers: K Shoaf (University of Utah) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • B Franz(Ohio University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Kimberley Shoaf and Berkeley Franz
Published onMar 02, 2022
Reviews of "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults
by Vishala Mishra and Joseph P. Dexter
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractOn December 27, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced changes to their guidance for individuals who are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19. The revised recommendations have prompted widespread discussion of both the scientific rationale and communication strategy, including criticism from the American Medical Association.1,2 In this survey study, we assessed understanding of and trust in the CDC’s initial public statement about the new guidance among US adults.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This manuscript assesses the public's understanding of and trust in the CDC following its recent statement shortening the recommended time for isolation. Overall, reviewers feel that while timely, the preprint has a number of limitations, specifically in regards to sampling, that must should be addressed.

Reviewer 1 (Kimberley S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Berkeley F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
Review 1: "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
by Kimberley Shoaf
  • Published on Mar 02, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This manuscript assesses the public's understanding of and trust in the CDC following its recent statement shortening the recommended time for isolation. Overall, reviewers feel that while timely, the preprint has a number of limitations, specifically in regards to sampling.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
Review 2: "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"
by Berkeley Franz
  • Published on Mar 02, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This manuscript assesses the public's understanding of and trust in the CDC following its recent statement shortening the recommended time for isolation. Overall, reviewers feel that while timely, the preprint has a number of limitations, specifically in regards to sampling.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://ecigatornew.pagexl.com/

https://vape.digitalpress.blog/

https://vape.fly.dev/

https://ctize.com/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/

https://ecigator.gitlab.io/

https://gitvape.netlify.app/

https://shaky-pump.surge.sh/

https://vape-glitch.glitch.me/

https://vapeflare.pages.dev/

https://jgerq-3iaaa-aaaad-qfgaq-cai.ic.fleek.co/

https://ecig.on.fleek.co/

https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/

https://vapefire-a1a83.web.app/

https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz

https://vapazure.z5.web.core.windows.net/

https://vapuff.vercel.app/

https://edgeribbon-fufwz4.stormkit.dev/

https://calm-tan-swordfish-slip.cyclic.app/

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes

https://vape.the-bithub.com/

https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook

https://vapepic.notepin.co/

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120

https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f

https://my.supernotes.app/share/become+castle+wait+dilemma

https://xtiles.app/644432a542e9fc4ed06cb4d3

https://glaze-lion-2939.typedream.app/untitled

https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004

https://dev.page/vape

https://website-2515.nocode.works/

https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working

https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process

https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know

https://vape.letterpad.app/

https://vape.letterpad.app/post/best-disposable-vape

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/future-of-vaping

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/choose-right-disposable-vape

https://vapenation.blotion.com/

https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes

https://vape.simple.ink/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers

https://blankary.com/ead0753d

https://teletype.in/@waikey/U0fqpsuKTZs

https://vehoju.blogic.so/

https://vehoju.blogic.so/about

https://vehoju.blogic.so/chesterfield-vape-cbd-restrictions

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ag3euZhTzYkvggzOF_LNj5GUxUcq

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo

https://vape.powerappsportals.com/

https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/

https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g

https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce

https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d

https://app.myriad.social/post/644a948d5759c310187d5ead

https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666

https://app.popspot.com/ecigator

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children

https://scribbble.io/vape/

https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/

https://gitlab.pavlovia.org/Vapecig/vape/issues/1

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa

https://matrix.to/#/#disvape:gitter.im

Vape Factory:

https://ecigatornew.pagexl.com/

https://vape.digitalpress.blog/

https://vape.fly.dev/

https://ctize.com/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/

https://ecigator.gitlab.io/

https://gitvape.netlify.app/

https://shaky-pump.surge.sh/

https://vape-glitch.glitch.me/

https://vapeflare.pages.dev/

https://jgerq-3iaaa-aaaad-qfgaq-cai.ic.fleek.co/

https://ecig.on.fleek.co/

https://fleek.ipfs.io/ipfs/QmTztNWsMVHfmLZNofEtZSvwBJnNbTMveFrLKd8bR9qMYo/

https://vapefire-a1a83.web.app/

https://ipfs.io/ipfs/QmUZSeLR4AChtknU4CY8zszeq72rdetfN3DU4r5wqCgcxz

https://vapazure.z5.web.core.windows.net/

https://vapuff.vercel.app/

https://edgeribbon-fufwz4.stormkit.dev/

https://calm-tan-swordfish-slip.cyclic.app/

https://t.me/s/dispovape

https://vape.btw.so/hidden-dangers-of-illicit-disposable-vapes

https://vape.the-bithub.com/

https://vape.typehut.com/factors-to-consider-when-choosing-the-best-disposable-vape-16267

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/

https://vapive.beehiiv.com/p/ultimate-guide-vaping-beginners-handbook

https://vapepic.notepin.co/

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://matthewma7338.upon.one/post/644416e3f08b12385fac3120

https://paper.coffee/@vapevibe/the-health-benefits-of-vaping-debunking-myths-and-misconceptions-NTe4T_rA9I0_WcpfEV7

https://vapepic.notepin.co/my-first-post

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/

https://vapeon.mybloghunch.com/the-health-benefits-of-vaping

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon

https://www.youdontneedwp.com/vapeneon/my-new-post-74a8ee60-d1b5-4985-917b-8695a9daba0f

https://my.supernotes.app/share/become+castle+wait+dilemma

https://xtiles.app/644432a542e9fc4ed06cb4d3

https://glaze-lion-2939.typedream.app/untitled

https://content.pinkpaper.xyz/vapeon/Exploring-the-Different-Types-of-Vapes-Mod-and-Pod-10eaad0004

https://dev.page/vape

https://website-2515.nocode.works/

https://website-2515.nocode.works/quick-and-easy-to-fix-any-disposable-vape-that-isnt-working

https://website-2515.nocode.works/the-science-of-vaping-understanding-the-chemicals-and-vaporization-process

https://www.papyras.com/read/the-ultimate-guide-to-disposable-vapes-what-you-need-to-know

https://vape.letterpad.app/

https://vape.letterpad.app/post/best-disposable-vape

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/future-of-vaping

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/disposable-vape-101-understanding-the-basics-of-single-use-devices

https://vapeblog.bloggi.co/choose-right-disposable-vape

https://vapenation.blotion.com/

https://vapenation.blotion.com/blog/the-science-of-disposable-vapes

https://vape.simple.ink/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/

https://daft-vape.daftpage.com/n/1220379b-ff3f-4cf8-a99f-4859c9764f6f

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/

https://vapeconnect.nino.page/productionprocessesofleadingvapemanufacturers

https://blankary.com/ead0753d

https://teletype.in/@waikey/U0fqpsuKTZs

https://vehoju.blogic.so/

https://vehoju.blogic.so/about

https://vehoju.blogic.so/chesterfield-vape-cbd-restrictions

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/

https://vapesudo.blog.notaku.site/how-to-keep-your-car-clean-if-you-vape-tips-to-avoid-thirdhand-residue

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://1drv.ms/w/s!Ag3euZhTzYkvggzOF_LNj5GUxUcq

https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=2F89CD5398B9DE0D!268&ithint=file%2cdocx&authkey=!AM4X8s2PkZTFRyo

https://vape.powerappsportals.com/

https://www.psychreg.org/disposable-vapes-new-trend-vaping-industry/

https://www.darticle.io/article/children-vape-packaging-and-the-shift-towards-responsible-marketing

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/SG-33UzHb2RLafvX233KeaiLKfYqTeb0HN_C8PIwN9g

https://gm.xyz/c/CryptoNews/p/f684de1f-29ec-418f-bfb0-889195bf33ce

https://metafora.app/post/584663756c4b33374f7144515947754878324d5854413d3d

https://app.myriad.social/post/644a948d5759c310187d5ead

https://social.kala.network/ecigator/posts/110271518193626666

https://app.popspot.com/ecigator

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/alabama-smoking-and-vaping-ban-in-cars-with-children

https://scribbble.io/vape/

https://scribbble.io/vape/vaping-and-youth-risks-and-impact-on-young-adults/

https://gitlab.pavlovia.org/Vapecig/vape/issues/1

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/Protect-Children-from-Nicotine-in-Vape-and-E-Cigarettes-Urgent-Need-for-Regulations-2?sharing-key=a5d98986-178f-49c1-86fd-c637eadd146e

https://vape.fibery.io/Content_Marketing/Article/11-reasons-why-procrastination-productivity-1?sharing-key=bb45fc45-17c9-4809-96b1-4f3cf3583caa

https://matrix.to/#/#disvape:gitter.im

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with