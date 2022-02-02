Reviews of "Understanding of and Trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Revised COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidance Among US Adults"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This manuscript assesses the public's understanding of and trust in the CDC following its recent statement shortening the recommended time for isolation. Overall, reviewers feel that while timely, the preprint has a number of limitations, specifically in regards to sampling, that must should be addressed.

Reviewer 1 (Kimberley S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Berkeley F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



