Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Dec 28, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"

Reviewers: I Routledge(UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Y Li (University of Michigan) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Isobel Routledge and Yi Li
Published onDec 28, 2021
Reviews of "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians
by Kristin J. Cummings, John Beckman, Matthew Frederick, Robert Harrison, Alyssa Nguyen, Robert Snyder, Elena Chan, Kathryn Gibb, Andrea Rodriguez, Jessie Wong, Erin L. Murray, Seema Jain, and Ximena Vergara
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundInformation on the occupational distribution of COVID-19 mortality is limited.ObjectiveTo characterize COVID-19 fatalities among working Californians.DesignRetrospective study of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 fatalities with dates of death from January 1 to December 31, 2020.SettingCalifornia.ParticipantsCOVID-19 accounted for 8,050 (9.9%) of 81,468 fatalities among Californians 18-64 years old. Of these decedents, 2,486 (30.9%) were matched to state employment records and classified as “confirmed working.” The remainder were classified as “likely working” (n=4,121 [51.2%]) or “not working” (n=1,443 [17.9%]) using death certificate and case registry data.MeasurementsWe calculated age-adjusted overall and occupation-specific COVID-19 mortality rates using 2019 American Community Survey denominators.ResultsConfirmed and likely working COVID-19 decedents were predominantly male (76.3%), Latino (68.7%), and foreign-born (59.6%), with high school or less education (67.9%); 7.8% were Black. The overall age-adjusted COVID-19 mortality rate was 30.0 per 100,000 workers (95% confidence interval [CI], 29.3-30.8). Workers in nine occupational groups had mortality rates higher than this overall rate, including those in farming (78.0; 95% CI, 68.7-88.2); material moving (77.8; 95% CI, 70.2-85.9); construction (62.4; 95% CI, 57.7-67.4); production (60.2; 95% CI, 55.7-65.0); and transportation (57.2; 95% CI, 52.2-62.5) occupations. While occupational differences in mortality were evident across demographic groups, mortality rates were three-fold higher for male compared with female workers and three- to seven-fold higher for Latino and Black workers compared with Asian and White workers.LimitationsThe requirement that fatalities be laboratory-confirmed and the use of 2019 denominator data may underestimate the occupational burden of COVID-19 mortality.ConclusionCalifornians in manual labor and in-person service occupations experienced disproportionate COVID-19 mortality, with the highest rates observed among male, Latino, and Black workers.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Cummings et al assessed occupation-specific COVID-19 mortality rates in California to find that manual labor and in-person service occupations experienced disproportionate COVID-19 mortality. While reviewers note potential underreporting and demographic ambiguities, they agree that the preprint does outline such limitations and ultimately sheds light on important health disparities.

Reviewer 1 (Isobel R… | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Yi L…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
Review 1: "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
by Isobel Routledge
  • Published on Dec 28, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While reviewers note potential underreporting and demographic ambiguities, they agree that the preprint does outline such limitations and ultimately sheds light on important health disparities.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
Review 2: "Disparities in COVID-19 Fatalities among Working Californians"
by Yi Li
  • Published on Dec 28, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While reviewers note potential underreporting and demographic ambiguities, they agree that the preprint does outline such limitations and ultimately sheds light on important health disparities.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://articledirectoryzone.com/members/vapecig/

https://articlessubmissionservice.com/members/vapecig/

https://articlesmaker.com/members/vapecig/

https://diode.zone/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://besthostingprice.com/whois/ecigator.com

https://bestgore.fun/a/vapecig/video-channels

https://beleco.art/vapecig

https://catgram.co/i/web/profile/500136083803156501

https://insta.sdns.club/i/web/profile/502187980544426027

https://fotofed.nl/i/web/profile/501660532994454916

https://go.lefti.sh/i/web/profile/502150388601250957

https://fedisnap.com/i/web/profile/501478550234811743

https://federated.photos/vapecig

https://pixelfed.bachgau.social/i/web/profile/501460581306016352

https://anar.chi.st/vapecig

https://beermapping.com/account/vapecig

https://audiomack.com/vapecig

https://audio.qoto.org/@vapecig/

https://audio.qoto.org/channels/vape/

https://audio.gafamfree.party/@vapecig/

https://audio.gafamfree.party/channels/vape/

https://fw.neko.bar/@vapecig/

https://audio.liberta.vip/@vapecig/

https://mizik.o-k-i.net/@vapecig/

https://tanukitunes.com/@vapecig

https://sonora.radioaconchego.org/@vapecig/

https://freehub.space/profile/vapecig

https://freestyler.ws/user/395011/vapecig

https://www.shiatv.net/uprofile.php?u=vapecig

https://www.silverstripe.org/ForumMemberProfile/show/94665

https://www.sooperarticles.com/authors/728398/matthew-vape.html

https://www.diggerslist.com/vapecig/about

https://www.digi.com/support/forum/user/vapecig

https://www.divephotoguide.com/user/vapecig

https://www.doctorslounge.com/index.php/member/1785325

https://glose.com/u/vapecig

https://www.starnow.com/u/vape-factory/

https://www.cheaperseeker.com/u/vapecig

https://betabeers.com/user/vapecig-38144/

https://biashara.co.ke/author/vapecig/

https://birb.space/@vape

https://blankchat.com/vapecig

https://blip.fm/vapecig

https://www.universe.com/users/matthew-ma-0NW5L8

https://www.vbulletin.org/forum/member.php?u=566831

https://www.viewbug.com/member/ecigatornew

https://www.voubs.com/user/vape-factory/232623/fullinfo

https://cohost.org/vapecig

https://www.viki.com/users/vapecig/about

https://atlanta.bubblelife.com/users/ecigatornew_n526089

https://www.vecteezy.com/members/vapecig2465212

https://www.videezy.com/members/vapecig

https://www.veoh.com/users/vapecig

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOodW4E7o2MRfccK3N2EKQ

https://www.yourquote.in/ecigator-new-dnjdz/quotes

https://www.wishlistr.com/vapecig

http://www.wikidot.com/user:info/vapecig

https://www.wibki.com/vapecig

https://www.weddingbee.com/members/vapecig/

https://www.webwiki.com/ecigator.com

https://www.wattpad.com/user/vapecig

https://www.warriorforum.com/members/ecigator-new.html

https://www.walkscore.com/place-details/ecigator-vape-factory-shenzhen-shi

https://www.walkscore.com/people/693815903620/walk-score-user

https://www.w3profile.com/vapecig

https://vapecig.booth.pm/

https://www.wantedly.com/id/vapecig

https://www.zippyshare.com/vapecignew

https://www2.kusports.com/users/ecigator/

https://www.zintro.com/profile/zi98e7b0dd

https://xaydunghanoimoi.net/members/12162-vapecig.html

https://www.allmyfaves.com/vapecig/

https://www.autositechecker.com/domain/ecigator.com

https://forum.artscow.com/ViewProfile.aspx?UserId=141484

https://www.artscow.com/user/3106160

https://www.allrecipes.com/cook/58d28cac85f40537

https://www.bahamaslocal.com/userprofile/1/165484/vapecig.html

https://www.balatarin.com/users/vapecig

https://www.bark.com/en/gb/company/ecigator/BBkLR/

https://www.beatstars.com/ecigatornewKGg

https://www.beqbe.com/p/vapecig

https://www.bigbasstabs.com/profile/44137.html

https://www.bigpictureclasses.com/users/vapecig

https://www.bitrated.com/vapecig

https://www.artspan.org/artist/vapecig

https://www.bombstat.com/domain/ecigator.com

http://arahn.100webspace.net/profile.php?mode=viewprofile&u=128902

https://freeicons.io/profile/367288

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/vapecig

https://www.blurb.com/user/vapecig

https://www.kiwibiker.co.nz/forums/member.php/73178-vapecig

https://www.jalanforum.com/members/8606-vapecig

https://misspetitenaijablog.com/author/vapecig/

https://porkshop.org/vapecig

https://www.passionforum.ru/users/160886

https://www.medicinacinesenews.it/forum/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=2215132

https://www.brownbook.net/business/51185837/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory

https://www.brusheezy.com/members/vapecig

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/vapecigator

https://my.stuff.co.nz/profile/vapecig

https://crypto-potential.com/user/matthew-ma

https://upverter.com/profile/vapecig/

https://www.trainsim.com/vbts/member.php?594999-vapecig

https://friendica.eskimo.com/profile/vapecig/profile

https://friendica.opensocial.space/profile/vapecig/profile

https://www.dualmonitorbackgrounds.com/vapecig

https://blender.community/vapecig/

https://hackerone.com/vapecig

https://gamebanana.com/members/2486260

https://www.blogvarient.com/profile/vapemanufacturer

https://medal.tv/u/vapecig

https://socialtrain.stage.lithium.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/10261

https://careers.gita.org/profiles/3145454-vape-factory

https://liberapay.com/vapecig/

https://chatamerica.us/profile/vapecig/profile

https://chillspot1.com/user/vapecig

https://cliq.social/@vapecie

https://misskey.ranranhome.info/@vape

https://dudu.best/vapecig

https://helladoge.com/@vapecig/109411275148333546

https://freespeechextremist.com/vapecig

https://gyutte.site/@vapecig

https://hashi.icu/@vapecig

https://eientei.org/vapecig

https://fet.bar/@vapecig

https://friendsyu.me/@vapecig

https://fediverse.bbad.com/vapecig

https://kitty.social/@vape

https://misskey.binaryfeline.com/@vape

https://ninjagroup.moe/@vape

https://gayrobot.club/vapecig

https://m.soopy.moe/@vape

https://erisly.social/@vape

https://miruku.cafe/@vape

https://snug.moe/@vape

https://minidisc.tokyo/@vape

https://port.mk/@vape

https://mk.nixnet.social/@vape

https://fwedivewse.vfpmedia.com/@vape

https://xn--rtta-qoa.nu/@vape

https://novoa.nagoya/@vape

https://odyssey.divineduty.xyz/@vape

https://mk.xn--ponek-1sa8t.eu/@vape

https://fediland.nl/@vape

https://mk.froth.zone/@vape

https://mk.starnix.network/@vape

https://cyb3r.moe/@vape

https://msk.ilnk.info/@vape

https://quietplace.xyz/@vape

https://stop.voring.me/@vape

https://social.marud.fr/@vape

https://www.foxyhole.io/@vape

https://social.vtopia.live/@vape

https://misskey.io/@vapecig

https://ecigator.com/

https://comfy.social/@vapecig

https://comicvine.gamespot.com/profile/vapecig/

https://communities.bentley.com/members/4d7cb76c_2d00_21e3_2d00_44ea_2d00_a93c_2d00_66b9bed9d968

https://dev.epicgames.com/community/profile/wqx73/supermatthew808

https://profiles.xero.com/people/matthewma770

https://community.hackliberty.org/u/vapecig

http://loli-do.narod.ru/index/8-339

https://dsocialize.net/@vapecig

https://kisaan.social/@vapecig

https://community.aodyo.com/user/vapecig

https://community.windy.com/user/vapecignew

https://community.backtrader.com/user/vape

http://community.getvideostream.com/user/vapecig

http://bagabaga.online/user/vapecig

https://forum.lexulous.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.aceinna.com/user/vapecig

https://forum.omz-software.com/user/vapecig

https://forums.ccbluex.net/user/vapecig

https://dossferry.com/user/vapecig

https://community.hedgehack.com/user/ecigatornew

https://www.etmm-online.com/community/user/ecigatornew

https://www.etmm-online.com/community/topic/1069/looking-for-vape-agent-in-local-market

https://ask.kahero.co/user/vapecig

https://ask.kahero.co/topic/34/should-e-cigarettes-be-smoked-in-a-smoking-room

https://thetinynotes.com/user/vapecig

http://bbs.scorp.fun/user/vapecig

https://forum.mycontroller.org/user/vapecig

http://openasic.org/user/vapecig

https://www.otakhi.com/forum/user/vapecig

https://forum.nephron.pro/user/vapecig

https://zimu.fit.kim/user/vapecig

https://www.publictoilets.org/user/vapecig

http://18.116.162.162/user/vapecig

https://forums.krayincrm.com/user/vapecig

https://mpp.community/forum/user/vapecig

https://community.ff13rt.com/user/vapecig

http://18.118.39.52/user/vapecig

http://18.118.39.52/topic/293/different-types-of-e-cigarettes

https://forum-new.omz-software.com/user/vapecig

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with