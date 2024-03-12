Review 1: "A Weaponized Phage Suppresses Competitors in Historical and Modern Metapopulations of Pathogenic Bacterial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The paper of Backman et al present the finding of a conserved viral cluster in Pseudomonas spp. that is identified as a tailocin. This tailocin seems important for the competition between bacteria, both in planta and in vivo.

Overall, the manuscript is well written, and the results are clearly presented. The logic of the manuscript is also clear, starting from the observation of the tailocins encoded in a particular clade of bacterial plant pathogens, evidence for its conservation in several strains, following with the phenotypic effect of the most critical genes, and finally by assessing its historical presence in the population.

Although not completely novel (the existence and effect of tailocins is fairly well known), this manuscript does contribute to our understanding of these molecules by providing an environmental (i.e., the particular species that produce and are target by tailocins) and temporal (i.e., by the analysis of ancient Pseudomonas genomes) context. This context is important to understand the applicability and evolutionary resilience of tailocins.

In our view, there are no major issues with the analysis. Nevertheless, some points should be further expanded or clarified to strengthen the message of the paper: