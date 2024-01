To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint evaluated the effectiveness of ivermectin in shortening symptom duration or preventing hospitalization in people with mild-moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Both reviewers are in agreement that this study provides strong support for its claim that ivermectin does not seem to provide any clinically significant improvement in treatment outcomes.

Reviewer 1 (Sandhya V) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Edward M) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.