Review 2: "Informing School Strategies for Future Pandemics: The Epidemiological Evaluation of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Strategies in a Large Public School District in the U.S"

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: The authors examine COVID-19 test data from Los Angeles School District (LAUSD), the second largest school district in the US, comprising of over 480,000 students, between the period January 1, 2021, to May 1, 2022. They compare positivity rates among school children to the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests from among the broader LA County, finding lower positivity rates among the LAUSD children. They conduct a difference-in-difference analysis leveraging the age-based staged introduction to vaccines to examine whether vaccination of adolescents reduced cases among this age group, finding reductions in cases among the vaccinated age group compared to the control group.

Strengths of the study:

Adds to available evidence on the effect of vaccination and SES on incidence: The authors perform a quasi-experimental study design – the difference in difference approach – to examine whether incidence among adolescents was reduced following age-eligibility of this age group. This adds to available evidence supporting the effectiveness of vaccination among this population. Analyses finding reduced positivity rates among schools with higher SES also adds to available evidence showing higher rates of infection among lower income communities at the start of the pandemic.

Important study population and large source of available data: LAUSD is a major school district consisting of a high proportion of students who may be especially vulnerable for COVID-19. The available testing data from LAUSD presents a “unique opportunity to study the epidemiology of COVID-19 transmission within a high-risk community.”

Weaknesses of the study:

Limited ability to make inferences regarding the testing program. In the introduction, the authors state a gap in knowledge (“It was not known whether a model-driven and disease-specific testing program in school settings provides any additional reduction in person-to-person transmission beyond what would be expected with the implementation of other infection preventive measures”) as well as the objective of their analysis (“This study leveraged comprehensive testing data to evaluate the epidemiology of COVID-19 positivity rates and assess the impact of LAUSD's mitigation approach”). After reading the introduction, I expected the authors to make conclusions regarding the effectiveness of the testing program. However, after reading the paper, I can see that the study design is not possible to make any conclusions about whether the testing program reduced cases or not.

Comparability of LAUSD to LAC: The authors acknowledge that LAC differs from LAUSD on many axes, but I still had questions about the comparability of these populations. In particular, I was curious what other school districts would be captured in LAC data and the degree to which LAUSD comprised the LAC children population. The authors mentioned that they excluded LAUSD positive tests from the LAC data, but I was curious to understand whether LAUSD school children would still be reflected in the LAC data if they were tested outside of schools, and whether other school district data would be captured in LAC data.

Concerns about over-interpreting relative positivity rates: The authors claim that increases in LAUSD test positivity relative to LAC test positivity following break periods is evidence that schools were safer than home environments. While this could make sense logically, I was not convinced by this phenomenon according to Fig 1; in contrast, I found it concerning that school positivity rates shot up during the break period when tests where low and the denominators were small – likely the tests occurring were among symptomatic individuals, which is more akin to what LAC tests were representing. While the authors do attempt to adjust for the fact that LAC positivity rate may be artificially high owing to lower testing of asymptomatic individuals, this left me with concerns that the lower rates of test positivity among LAUSD students as compared to the general LAC area was owing to the very different structure of the testing programs (i.e., surveillance testing in LAUSD).

Limited description of the testing program, particularly during the remote periods: The authors analyze the data from the when schools were closed for in-person instruction, yet do not well describe this well. In particular, it is unclear who is involved in the “pilot program” if children are home. In results, they provide testing rate for the full period and the in-person period, but not the remote period. I also was curious to know more about who was defined as a “close contact” of the infected student.