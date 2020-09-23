Review 2: "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

The presented manuscript has given scientific evidence that time-of-day-dependent infection with SARS-CoV-2 yields a temporal response with respect to chemokine production in human primary macrophages.

Claims are not strongly supported, but may yield some insight by the data and methods used. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study not actionable (except to prompt further research), unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support them based on the methods and data.

The manuscript supports previous findings by e.g. Ray and Reddy [1] and is positioned well in currently existing literature.

The clarity regarding recommended actions that results from the findings is given, as for example time-of-day dependent administration of medication against a SARS-CoV-2 infection is suggested.

The work is presented in a clear and accurate manner.

The data provided gives a well-designed first insight into how the circadian clock might influence the infection with SARS-CoV-2 in macrophages. However, there is data lacking to confirm the link between the molecular clock and the infection and subsequent cytokine production.



Questions to consider:

a. Is the oscillation in Bmal1 and Clock still persistent after 48 hours in cell culture?

b. How does a lack of Bmal1 lead to a stronger infection? (Use of Bmal1 KO cells?)

c. What about Per and Cry?

d. The analysed cytokines show time-of-day variations in macrophages tested in other publications. Was that taken into consideration? qPCR of cytokines?

e. What about time-of-day dependent administration of antiviral products in this model?

Authors are asked to provide more evidence for a molecular link and to exacerbate the time-of-day immuno-reactivity of macrophages. With this rather major revision, the manuscript should be accepted to the RR:C19 Journal.