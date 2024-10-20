Skip to main content
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Nov 20, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"

Reviewers: D Tchouassi (International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • H Mawejje (Infectious Diseases Research Collaboration) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Kaddumukasa (Kyambogo University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by David Tchouassi, Henry Mawejje, and Martha Kaddumukasa
Published onNov 20, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
by P Lado, LI Gray, E Sougué, AL Knight, M Sorensen, AS Leon, ME Ring, G Pugh, JC Randall, KL Coffin, E Hemming-Schroeder, J Goodwin, M Wade, H Sproch, COW Ouédraogo, SR Dah, AF Somé, RK Dabiré, S Parikh, and BD Foy
  • Published on Oct 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract The prevalence of malaria parasite species in parts of Africa is rapidly changing and influenced by detection methods. The natural vector competence and vectorial capacity of African anophelines for human Plasmodium species has only been well described for P. falciparum and is unclear in the context of mixed and non-falciparum infections. Over the course of two clinical trials (2015 and 2019-2020) testing ivermectin for malaria control in the same region of Burkina Faso, we sampled participants’ blood and their households for Anopheles spp. mosquitoes and tested these samples for Plasmodium species. Plasmodium prevalence in participants and their blood samples was high in both trials. While P. falciparum mono-infections comprised most infections in the 1st trial, mixed and non-falciparum infections comprised 27% of infections in the 2nd trial, with notable changes in species present within participants over time. Furthermore, An. gambiae s.l. was the main vector captured, but An. funestus mosquitoes were unexpectedly prevalent in the 2nd trial, and we found that parasite species prevalence differed in abdominal and head+thorax tissues of these two vector species. Most notably, P. falciparum sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. gambiae s.l. while P. ovale sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. funestus. Our data suggest differential vector competence for Plasmodium species at the study site, which may significantly impact malaria epidemiology, disease prevalence and control efforts.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso" examines shifts in malaria parasite prevalence and vector competence over time. The study finds that An. funestus is more associated with non-Plasmodium falciparum parasites, while An. gambiae s.l. is primarily linked to P. falciparum. Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence. They recommended further exploration of non-human blood feeding, mixed infections, genetic mechanisms, and broader geographical and community-level studies to understand the observed dynamics better.

Reviewer 1 (David T…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Henry M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Martha K…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by David Tchouassi
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by Henry Mawejje
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by Martha Kaddumukasa
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
