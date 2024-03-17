Reviews of "Sex Differences in Symptomatology and Immune Profiles of Long COVID"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study evaluated clinical, immunological, and endocrine differences between biological females and males with long COVID using machine learning approaches. Researchers found that females had a higher symptomatic burden and distinct immunological profile characterized by exhausted T cells. The reviewers found the study to be compelling, but they pointed out that more detail regarding the machine learning methods could help make this study reproducible and better understand the results.

Reviewer 1 (Anshu A…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Yujing S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

