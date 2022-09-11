Skip to main content
Published on Oct 11, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Performance of Screening for SARS-CoV-2 using Rapid Antigen Tests to Detect Incidence of Symptomatic and Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection: findings from the Test Us at Home Prospective Cohort Study"

Reviewers: G C Mak (Public Health Laboratory Services Branch) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Gannon C Mak
Published onOct 11, 2022
Performance of Screening for SARS-CoV-2 using Rapid Antigen Tests to Detect Incidence of Symptomatic and Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection: findings from the Test Us at Home prospective cohort study
by Apurv Soni, Carly Herbert, Honghuang Lin, Caitlin Pretz, Pamela Stamegna, Taylor Orwig, Colton Wright, Seanan Tarrant, Stephanie Behar, Thejas Suvarna, Summer Schrader, Emma Harman, Chris Nowak, Vik Kheterpal, Lokinendi V Rao, Lisa Cashman, Elizabeth Orvek, Didem Ayturk, Peter Lazar, Ziyue Wang, Bruce Barton, Chad J. Achenbach, Robert L. Murphy, Matthew Robinson, Yuka Manabe, Biqi Wang, Shishir Pandey, Andres Colubri, Laurel O’Connor, Stephenie C. Lemon, Nisha Fahey, Katherine L Luzuriaga, Nathaniel Hafer, William Heetderks, John Broach, and David D McManus
AbstractBackgroundPerformance of Rapid Antigen Tests for SARS-CoV-2 (Ag-RDT) varies over the course of an infection, and their performance is not well established among asymptomatic individuals.ObjectiveEvaluate performance of Ag-RDT for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in relation to onset of infection for symptomatic and asymptomatic participants.Design, Setting, and ParticipantsProspective cohort study conducted from October 2021 to February 2022 among participants > 2 years-old from across the US who enrolled using a smartphone app. During each testing encounter, participants self-collected one nasal swab and performed Ag-RDT at home; at-least fifteen minutes later, a second nasal swab was self-collected and shipped for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR at a central lab. Both nasal swabs were collected 7 times at 48-hour intervals (over approximately 14 days) followed by an extra nasal swab collection with home Ag-RDT test 48-hours after their last PCR sample. Each participant was assigned to one of the three emergency use authorized (EUA) Ag-RDT tests used in this study. This analysis was limited to participants who were asymptomatic and tested negative by antigen and molecular test on their first day of study participation.ExposureSARS-CoV-2 positivity was determined by testing a single home-collected anterior nasal sample with three FDA EUA molecular tests, where 2 out 3 positive test results were needed to determine a SARS-CoV-2 positive result. Onset of infection was defined as day on which the molecular PCR comparator result was positive for the first time.Main Outcomes and MeasuresSensitivity of Ag-RDT was measured based on testing once (same-day), twice (at 48-hours) and thrice (at 96 hours). Analysis was repeated for different Days Post Index PCR Positivity (DPIPP) and stratified based on symptom-status on a given DPIPP.ResultsA total of 7,361 participants enrolled in the study and 5,609 were eligible for this analysis. Among 154 eligible participants who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection based on RT-PCR, 97 were asymptomatic and 57 had symptoms at onset of infection (DPIPP 0). Serial testing with Ag-RDT twice over 48-hours resulted in an aggregated sensitivity of 93.4% (95% CI: 89.1-96.1%) among symptomatic participants on DPIPP 0-6. Among the 97 people who were asymptomatic at the onset of infection, 19 were singleton RT-PCR positive, i.e., their positive test was preceded and followed by a negative RT-PCR test within 48-hours. Excluding these singleton positives, aggregated sensitivity on DPIPP 0-6 for two-time serial-testing among asymptomatic participants was lower 62.7% (54.7-70.0%) but improved to 79.0% (71.0-85.3%) with serial testing three times at 48-hour interval.DiscussionPerformance of Ag-RDT within first week of infection was optimized when asymptomatic participants tested three-times at 48-hour intervals and when symptomatic participants tested two-times separated by 48-hours.Key pointsQuestionWhat is the performance of serial rapid antigen testing (Ag-RDT) in the first week of infection among symptomatic and asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections?FindingsSerial testing with Ag-RDT two-times separated by 48-hours resulted in detection of more than 90% of SARS-CoV-2 infections when symptomatic participants began testing within first week from onset of molecular positivity; participants who were asymptomatic when they began testing within the first-week of molecular positivity observed a sensitivity of 79.0% when they performed three rapid antigen-tests, 48 hours apart.MeaningTo optimize detection of SARS-CoV-2 infection with home antigen tests, people suspected to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus should test twice at least 48-hours apart if they are symptomatic and three times at 48-hour intervals if they do not have symptoms (asymptomatic).Key definitionsComparator positivecomposite definition of molecular positivity if majority of molecular assays were positiveDays Past Index Comparator Positive (DPIPP)Number of calendar-days past the day when first Comparator positive was observedOnset of InfectionDPIPP 0, when first Comparator positive was observedSymptomatic and Asymptomatic CasesBased on presence or absence of self-reported symptoms on the day of testing. Sensitivity was measured for Symptomatic and Asymptomatic cases on DPIPP 0-10First week of InfectionDPIPP 0 - 6

Reviewer 1 (Gannon C M…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Gannon C Mak
  • Published on Oct 11, 2022
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
