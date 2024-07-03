Skip to main content
Published on Aug 03, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"

Reviewers agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

by Chad Roy
Published onAug 03, 2024
Persistent Mycobacterium tuberculosis bioaerosol release in a tuberculosis-endemic setting
by Ryan Dinkele, Sophia Gessner, Benjamin Patterson, Andrea McKerry, Zeenat Hoosen, Andiswa Vazi, Ronnett Seldon, Anastasia Koch, Digby F. Warner, and Robin Wood
  • Published on Apr 03, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Pioneering studies linking symptomatic disease and cough-mediated release of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) established the infectious origin of tuberculosis (TB), simultaneously informing the pervasive notion that pathology is a prerequisite for Mtb transmission. Our prior work has challenged this assumption: by sampling TB clinic attendees, we detected equivalent release of Mtb-containing bioaerosols by confirmed TB patients and individuals not receiving a TB diagnosis, and we demonstrated a time-dependent reduction in Mtb bioaerosol positivity during six-months’ follow-up, irrespective of anti-TB chemotherapy. Now, by extending bioaerosol sampling to a randomly selected community cohort, we show that Mtb release is common in a TB-endemic setting: of 89 participants, 79.8% (71/89) produced Mtb bioaerosols independently of QuantiFERON-TB Gold status, a standard test for Mtb infection; moreover, during two-months’ longitudinal sampling, only 2% (1/50) were serially Mtb bioaerosol negative. These results necessitate a reframing of the prevailing paradigm of Mtb transmission and infection, and may explain the current inability to elucidate Mtb transmission networks in TB-endemic regions.Summary Elucidating chains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis transmission is limited by a dependence on linking sputum-positive tuberculosis cases. Here, we report persistent M. tuberculosis bioaerosol release in the majority of a randomly selected community cohort. The contribution to tuberculosis transmission is unknown.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: This work describes a clinical collection study of participants in represented from either a tuberculosis-endemic area, or from a non-endemic area. Participants in the study were sampled for exhaled breath aerosols for the presence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The results of the sampling identified aerosolized M. tuberculosis presence in participant sampling results. The production of the aerosolized M. tuberculosis was not correlative of classical determinants of clinical disease, nor other parameters for that matter, measured in the participants, suggesting that current paradigms of Tb transmission should be reexamined. Authors meted out limitations associated with this study, including low participant number, and mycobacterial staining associated with detection. However, the clear limitations associated with 1) aerosol sampling, and 2) the lack of confirmatory culture reduces the enthusiasm with author suggestions from study results. First, the aerosol sampling rate for personal samples was between 100-300 liters/minute into an improved wetted cyclone into a small volume (15 ml) of medium. The average respiratory minute volume for humans is 3-4 liters/minute, nearly two logs less outflow than that of sampling rate of the sampler used in this study, suggesting that this sampling configuration is concomitantly sampling the ambient air (maybe in the clinic?), which comprises most of the sample collected resulting in the personal sample comprising <1% of the collected sample by volume. How then, can one reliably make conclusions about source of the M. tuberculosis when such a small percentage of the volume of the air sample is so low?  Further, the primary detection method used for M. tuberculosis detection is a stain that identifies the mycobacteria morphologically. Identification of M. tuberculosis by this method, albeit quicker than culture, does not indicate viability of the target organism, nor distinguishes source of the organism in the sample (nor would culture, but in the context of the subject matter of this manuscript, is an important noted weakness of this work). Accordingly, it is exceedingly difficult to resolve the sampling volume/ambient sampling, and the corresponding detection technology as supportive of authorship suggestions and/or conclusionary statements in this study. Lack of correlative measures between M. tuberculosis detection and clinical Tb disease among the participants is symptomatic of  identified weaknesses in approach and unresolved questions surrounding sampling strategy employed in this study.  

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
Review 1: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
by Nerges Mistry, Kalpana Sriraman, and Ambreen Shaikh
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Reviewers agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

