Discussion Amongst Reviewers: "Characterizing the Blood Stage Antimalarial Activity of Pyronaridine in Healthy Volunteers Experimentally Infected with Plasmodium Falciparum"

Comments from Reviewer 1 [Junjie Ding]:

Reviewer 2 [Thanaporn Wattanakul] recognized the value of PK-PD analysis of pyronaridine in antimalarial therapy. Reviewer 3 [Anonymous] pointed out the key deficiencies of this paper. My view is that the dose levels used in this human study are roughly appropriate to cover the entire PK-PD curve regarding the purpose (i.e, PK-PD relationship). One dose level, such as clinical dose, does not fit that purpose.

Pyronaridine-artesunate was recently strongly recommended in the 2022 update of the WHO Guidelines for the Treatment of Malaria, becoming the newest artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) for both uncomplicated Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax malaria. Pyronaridine is potentially a partner drug in new ACT combinations. Despite a long history, there is only limited knowledge of the clinical PK and PD of pyronaridine. I’d like to say the PK-PD data will still be useful to address the data gap and justify the dose for current ACT and inform dose for new combinations, although the data might not be sufficient enough due to limited patient numbers.

Comments from Reviewer 2 [Thanaporn Wattanakul]:

Reviewer 1 [Junjie Ding] acknowledge the benefit of the study regarding the crucial PK/PD information of pyronaridine. I also agreed with their assessment. Although pyronaridine is an old drug, the information like MIC or MPC90 in vivo is limited. In my point of view, this information could aid the rational dose selection in the new combination therapy.

Reviewer 1 [Junjie Ding] & 3 [Anonymous] highlighted a limitation concerning the limited number of participants included in the study, suggesting that this could lead to less reliable parameter estimates due to substantial variability. I agree with their observation, emphasizing the necessity for a future study with an increased number of participants to enhance the robustness of the findings.

In general, enhancing this work could be achieved by providing additional information on the processes involved in model development and presenting the results of model evaluations, including measures of goodness-of-fits and visual predictive checks.

Comments from Reviewer 3 [Anonymous]:

Both Reviewer 1 [Junjie Ding] and 2 [Thanaporn Wattanakul] emphasize the benefit of a new model of PK/PD. I found some weaknesses in the MS: mainly, the effect of pyronaridine was examined in a very limited number of malaria patients, the examined drug is an old one to which resistance has already emerged and the treatment was performed by using a non-recommended dose. Taking in account some additional comments (see in my complete review) I cannot recommend publication