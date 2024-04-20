Review 2: "Ecological Impacts of Climate Change will Transform Public Health Priorities for Zoonotic and Vector-borne Disease"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: In this preprint, the authors are reporting on a model of the changes in the distribution of a group of zoonotic vector-borne diseases, over the continents, because of the impact of climate changes according to different climate scenarios.

Looking at many diseases (141) over all continents does not make a lot of sense, given the differences into each of them in the transmission modes (with or without vectors), in the ecological niches from very small to very broad, in the number of hosts (from very few to large numbers). Further, I don't see how we can use the outcomes to make any preventive intervention. This manuscript describes a theoretical exercise which would have been much more informative if only a few diseases were included and the mechanisms of changes in the distribution of those diseases under the impact of climate change explained with proposal of mitigation measures under different climatic scenarios.

The most important finding of this paper is the predicted expansion of many diseases under the impact of climate change, but given the global approach, this information will not be helpful for prevention efforts. And further, there is no certainty of expansion for many diseases.