Public Health
Published on Jan 04, 2024

Reviews of "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"

Reviewers: E Paskett (Ohio State University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • S Hopfer (UC Irvine) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Electra Paskett and Suellen Hopfer
Published onJan 04, 2024
Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial
by Martinez, Seung-Keun, Sonderegger, Silvia, Brownback, Andy, Cruces, Guillermo, Pompeo, Monika, and Morling, Joanne R.
Background By 2022, COVID-19 vaccine uptake had plateaued. We tested whether unvaccinated individuals in 2022 were wilfully avoiding vaccine information, or if

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes a randomized controlled trial conducted to evaluate potential interventions for vaccine hesitancy and found that the vaccine informational videos shown modestly improved vaccination intentions. Overall, reviewers expressed concern about the limitations of the trial and whether the stated conclusions followed from the results and study design.

Reviewer 1 (Electra P…) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Suellen H…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"
by Electra Paskett
Review 2: "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"
by Suellen Hopfer
