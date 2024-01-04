Reviews of "Effect of Informational Videos on Vaccine Perceptions Among Unvaccinated Individuals: A Randomized Control Trial"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint describes a randomized controlled trial conducted to evaluate potential interventions for vaccine hesitancy and found that the vaccine informational videos shown modestly improved vaccination intentions. Overall, reviewers expressed concern about the limitations of the trial and whether the stated conclusions followed from the results and study design.

Reviewer 1 | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

