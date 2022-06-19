Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jul 19, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"

Reviewers: R Ganapathy (Hilleman Laboratories Singapore) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • P Licciardi and Z Quan Toh (Murdoch Children's Research Institute) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Ravi Ganapathy, Paul Licciardi, and Zheng Quan Toh
Published onJul 19, 2022
Reviews of "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine
by Spyros Chalkias, Frank Eder, Brandon Essink, Shishir Khetan, Biliana Nestorova, Jing Feng, Xing Chen, Ying Chang, Honghong Zhou, David Montefiori, Darin K. Edwards, Bethany Girard, Rolando Pajon, Brett Leav, Stephen R. Walsh, Lindsey R. Baden, Jacqueline M. Miller, and Rituparna Das
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Abstract Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have caused multiple waves of infection globally. This phase 2/3 study evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of the bivalent vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.211 (equal mRNA amounts of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 and Beta variant spike proteins) as 50-µg (n=300) and 100-µg (n=595) first booster doses approximately 8.8-9.8 months after the mRNA-1273 primary series. The mRNA-1273.211 booster (50 and 100-µg) elicited higher neutralizing antibody responses against the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 and the Beta variant than that after the second mRNA‑1273 dose. Antibody responses after the 50-µg mRNA-1273.211 booster dose were also higher than that after a 50-µg mRNA-1273 booster dose for the ancestral SARS-CoV-2, Beta, Omicron and Delta variants (28 days after the booster dose) and for the ancestral SARS-CoV-2, Beta and Omicron (180 days after the booster dose), and the immunogenicity objectives were met. The safety and reactogenicity profile of the mRNA-1273.211 booster (50-µg) was comparable to mRNA-1273 (50-µg). These results indicate that bivalent booster vaccines can induce potent and durable antibody responses providing a new tool in response to emerging variants. Trial registration: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT04927065

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: While this study presents important data for new-generation COVID-19 vaccines, uncertainty about the study design and reporting of outcomes suggests that the findings should be interpreted with caution.

Reviewer 1 (Ravi G…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewers 2 (Paul L and Zheng Q…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"
Review 1: "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"
by Ravi Ganapathy
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While this study presents important data for new-generation COVID-19 vaccines, uncertainty about the study design and reporting of outcomes suggests that the findings should be interpreted with caution.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"
Review 2: "Safety, Immunogenicity and Antibody Persistence of a Bivalent Beta-Containing Booster Vaccine"
by Paul Licciardi and Zheng Quan Toh
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While this study presents important data for new-generation COVID-19 vaccines, uncertainty about the study design and reporting of outcomes suggests that the findings should be interpreted with caution.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with