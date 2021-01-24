Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jan 24, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption"

Reviewers: Eline Korenromp (Avenir Health), Nico Nagelkerke | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Brooke Nichols (Boston University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Eline Korenromp, Nico Nagelkerke, and Brooke Nichols
Published onJan 24, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption
by Samuel M. Jenness, Adrien Le Guillou, Christina Chandra, Laura M. Mann, Travis Sanchez, Daniel Westreich, and Julia L. Marcus
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundThe global COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to indirectly impact the transmission dynamics and prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STI). Studies have already documented reductions in sexual activity (“sexual distancing”) and interruptions in HIV/STI services, but it is unknown what combined impact these two forces will have on HIV/STI epidemic trajectories.MethodsWe adapted a network-based model of co-circulating HIV, gonorrhea, and chlamydia for a population of approximately 103,000 men who have sex with men (MSM) in the Atlanta area. Model scenarios varied the timing, overlap, and relative extent of COVID-related sexual distancing in casual and one-time partnership networks and service interruption within four service categories (HIV screening, HIV PrEP, HIV ART, and STI treatment).ResultsA 50% relative decrease in sexual partnerships and interruption of all clinical services, both lasting 18 months, would generally offset each other for HIV (total 5-year population impact for Atlanta MSM: −227 cases), but have net protective effect for STIs (−23,800 cases). Greater relative reductions and longer durations of service interruption would increase HIV and STI incidence, while greater relative reductions and longer durations of sexual distancing would decrease incidence of both. If distancing lasted only 3 months but service interruption lasted 18 months, the total 5-year population impact would be an additional 890 HIV cases and 57,500 STI cases.ConclusionsThe counterbalancing impact of sexual distancing and clinical service interruption depends on the infection and the extent and durability of these COVID-related changes. If sexual behavior rebounds while service interruption persists, we project an excess of hundreds of HIV cases and thousands of STI cases just among Atlanta MSM over the next 5 years. Immediate action to limit the impact of service interruptions is needed to address the indirect effects of the global COVID pandemic on the HIV/STI epidemic.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This modeling preprint offers some plausible insights on the competing effects of decreased sexual partnership and clinical services on STI and HIV rates, though reviewers noted several assumptions that could be explicated or refined to make the model more reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Eline Korenromp, Nico Nagelkerke) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Brooke Nichols) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption"
Review 1: "Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption"
by Eline Korenromp and Nico Nagelkerke
  • Published on Jan 24, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This modeling preprint offers some plausible insights on the competing effects of decreased sexual partnership and clinical services on STI and HIV rates, though reviewers noted several assumptions that could be explicated or refined to make the model more reliable.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption"
Review 2: "Projected HIV and Bacterial STI Incidence Following COVID-Related Sexual Distancing and Clinical Service Interruption"
by Brooke Nichols
  • Published on Jan 24, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This modeling preprint offers some plausible insights on the competing effects of decreased sexual partnership and clinical services on STI and HIV rates, though reviewers noted several assumptions that could be explicated or refined to make the model more reliable.

