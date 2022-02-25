Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 25, 2022DOI

Review of "LRRC15 suppresses SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls collagen production"

Reviewer: Shengya Cao (Genentech) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Shengya Cao
Published onMar 25, 2022
LRRC15 suppresses SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls collagen production
by Lipin Loo, Matthew A. Waller, Alexander J. Cole, Alberto Ospina Stella, Cesar L. Moreno, Christopher E. Denes, Zina Hamoudi, Felicity Chung, Anupriya Aggarwal, Jason K. K. Low, Karishma Patel, Rezwan Siddique, Joel Mackay, Stuart Turville, Daniel Hesselson, and G. Gregory Neely
SummaryAlthough ACE2 is the primary receptor for SARS-CoV-2 infection, a systematic assessment of factors controlling SARS-CoV-2 host interactions has not been described. Here we used whole genome CRISPR activation to identify host factors controlling SARS-CoV-2 Spike binding. The top hit was a Toll-like receptor-related cell surface receptor called leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15). LRRC15 expression was sufficient to promote SARS-CoV-2 Spike binding where it forms a cell surface complex with LRRC15 but does not support infection. Instead, LRRC15 functioned as a negative receptor suppressing both pseudotyped and live SARS-CoV-2 infection. LRRC15 is expressed in collagen-producing lung myofibroblasts where it can sequester virus and reduce infection in trans. Mechanistically LRRC15 is regulated by TGF-β, where moderate LRRC15 expression drives collagen production but high levels suppress it, revealing a novel lung fibrosis feedback circuit. Overall, LRRC15 is a master regulator of SARS-CoV-2, suppressing infection and controlling collagen production associated with “long-haul” COVID-19.In BriefUsing pooled whole genome CRISPR activation screening, we identify the TLR relative LRRC15 as a novel SARS-CoV-2 Spike interacting protein. LRRC15 is not a SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor, but instead can suppress SARS-CoV-2 infection. LRRC15 is expressed by lung fibroblasts and regulates both collagen production and infection of ACE2-expressing target cells. This may provide a direct link between SARS-CoV-2 particles and lung fibrosis seen in “long-haul” COVID-19 patients.HighlightsWhole genome CRISPR activation screening implicates the TLR relative LRRC15 in SARS-CoV-2 Spike bindingLRRC15 suppresses live SARS-CoV-2 virus infectionLRRC15 is expressed in lung fibroblasts and sequesters virus while controlling collagen productionLRRC15 can act as a master regulator of infection and fibrosis, potentially controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection outcomes and “long-haul” COVID-19

Reviewer 1 (Shengya Cao) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Shengya Cao
  • Published on Mar 25, 2022
