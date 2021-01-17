Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jan 17, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Robust SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell immunity is maintained at 6 months following primary infection"

Reviewers: Martin Tolstrup (Aarhus University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Sulggi Lee (UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Martin Tolstrup and Sulggi Lee
Published onJan 17, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Robust SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell immunity is maintained at 6 months following primary infection
by J Zuo, A Dowell, H Pearce, K Verma, HM Long, J Begum, F Aiano, Z Amin-Chowdhury, B Hallis, L Stapley, R Borrow, E Linley, S Ahmad, B Parker, A Horsley, G Amirthalingam, K Brown, ME Ramsay, S Ladhani, and P Moss
  • Published on Nov 02, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract The immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is critical in both controlling primary infection and preventing re-infection. However, there is concern that immune responses following natural infection may not be sustained and that this may predispose to recurrent infection. We analysed the magnitude and phenotype of the SARS-CoV-2 cellular immune response in 100 donors at six months following primary infection and related this to the profile of antibody level against spike, nucleoprotein and RBD over the previous six months. T-cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 were present by ELISPOT and/or ICS analysis in all donors and are characterised by predominant CD4+ T cell responses with strong IL-2 cytokine expression. Median T-cell responses were 50% higher in donors who had experienced an initial symptomatic infection indicating that the severity of primary infection establishes a ‘setpoint’ for cellular immunity that lasts for at least 6 months. The T-cell responses to both spike and nucleoprotein/membrane proteins were strongly correlated with the peak antibody level against each protein. The rate of decline in antibody level varied between individuals and higher levels of nucleoprotein-specific T cells were associated with preservation of NP-specific antibody level although no such correlation was observed in relation to spike-specific responses. In conclusion, our data are reassuring that functional SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell responses are retained at six months following infection although the magnitude of this response is related to the clinical features of primary infection.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This reliable study finds that SARS-CoV-2 infection generates substantial immune memory. Antibody levels does not wane fast and T cell immune responses are readily detected 6 months after primary infection and correlate with disease severity.

Reviewer 1 (Martin Tolstrup) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Sulggi Lee) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Robust SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell immunity is maintained at 6 months following primary infection"
by Martin Tolstrup
  • Published on Jan 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Robust SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cell immunity is maintained at 6 months following primary infection"
by Sulggi Lee
  • Published on Jan 17, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
