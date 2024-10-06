Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Nov 06, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Estimating the Burden of Mpox Among MSM in South Africa"

Reviewers: S Jung (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hil) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • J Huang (University of Pennsylvania) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Sungmok Jung and Jing Huang
Published onNov 06, 2024
Estimating the burden of mpox among MSM in South Africa
by Ruth McCabe, Leigh F. Johnson, and Lilith Whittles
  • Published on Aug 14, 2024
Description

Abstract Despite seeing few cases during the 2022-23 mpox global outbreak, recent reports of 22 cases among men-who-have-sex-with-men (MSM) in South Africa, including three deaths, have raised concerns about underreported community transmission. We used a Monte Carlo simulation model to estimate the true epidemic size, considering increased severity of mpox among MSM living with advanced HIV (MSMLAHIV), documented overrepresentation of people living with HIV (PLHIV) among mpox cases, and HIV prevalence in South Africa. We estimate there have been between 220-450 cases among MSM LHIV in South Africa, implying a total of 290-560 cases among all MSM. We provide an upper bound of 750-1,600 cases as a sensitivity analysis where the prevalence of HIV among mpox patients is the same as population prevalence among MSM in South Africa. Estimates in both scenarios suggest a substantial number of undetected cases, with case ascertainment rates estimated between 1% and 8%. Our findings underscore the need for enhanced surveillance, targeted public health interventions, and awareness campaigns to mitigate the outbreak’s impact at a population-level.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Estimating the burden of mpox among MSM in South Africa" highlights the significant underreporting of mpox cases among men who have sex with men (MSM) in South Africa, especially those living with HIV. The study estimates between 290 and 1,600 undetected cases using Monte Carlo simulations and sensitivity analyses, underscoring the urgent need for improved surveillance, targeted outreach, and awareness campaigns. While the reviewers commend the study’s rigorous approach and use of local and global data, they recommend clarifying data sources and assumptions, particularly regarding case fatality rates, advanced HIV estimates, and vaccination impacts. They also suggested specifying the data sources, including confidence intervals for estimates, and addressing how case ascertainment might differ between individuals with HIV and other MSM populations.

Reviewer 1 (Sungmok J…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jing H…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

by Sungmok Jung
  • Published on Nov 06, 2024
by Jing Huang
  • Published on Nov 06, 2024
