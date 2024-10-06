Reviews of "Estimating the Burden of Mpox Among MSM in South Africa"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The preprint "Estimating the burden of mpox among MSM in South Africa" highlights the significant underreporting of mpox cases among men who have sex with men (MSM) in South Africa, especially those living with HIV. The study estimates between 290 and 1,600 undetected cases using Monte Carlo simulations and sensitivity analyses, underscoring the urgent need for improved surveillance, targeted outreach, and awareness campaigns. While the reviewers commend the study’s rigorous approach and use of local and global data, they recommend clarifying data sources and assumptions, particularly regarding case fatality rates, advanced HIV estimates, and vaccination impacts. They also suggested specifying the data sources, including confidence intervals for estimates, and addressing how case ascertainment might differ between individuals with HIV and other MSM populations.

Reviewer 1 (Sungmok J…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jing H…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

