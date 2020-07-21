Review 1: "Estrogen and COVID-19 symptoms: associations in women from the COVID Symptom Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

I read with interest the study by Costeira R et al. about the role of estrogens in COVID-19 symptoms according to data from the COVID Symptom Study Smartphone Application App. It includes more than 1.6 million women in the UK, with all analyses adjusted for age, BMI and smoking status.

The protective role of estrogens in this study is evident. Women in postmenopause (i.e. with hypoestrogenism due to ovarian physiological failure) presented a higher rate of predicted COVID-19 and associated symptoms. Moreover, women using combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs) had a lower rate of predicted COVID-19 and a corresponding reduced frequency of symptoms, associated also with a lower rate of hospitalisation.

On the other hand, the protective role of hormone therapy (HT) for menopausal symptoms was controversial: HT use was associated with an increased rate of predicted COVID-19. However, HT results should be considered with caution due to lack of data on HRT type, high mean age of users (> 58 years old), the different route of administration and duration of treatment.

It is well known that estrogens stimulate the humoral response to viral infections by inducing higher levels of antibodies and activating antibody-producing cells. Moreover, ACE2 expression in endothelial cells, a natural protection to COVID-19 infection, is stimulated by estrogens. This has just suggested by previous studies and commentaries recently published, showing that excess death rate by COVID-19 is lower in women than in men (Cagnacci A, Xholli A; AJOG 2020) and that the virus has a clear gendered impact already from the first Chinese reports (Grandi G et al; EJCRHC 2020).

Therefore, this has been confirmed by the guidelines of The Italian Society of Contraception, in which the use of CHCs is recommended during the pandemic (Fruzzetti F et al, EJCRHC 2020). Women on CHCs are generally healthy, non-smokers and with no pre-existing chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory system diseases, cancer, and chronic liver and kidney disease (respecting the Medical Elegibility Criteria).

The topic remains still controversial for HT: Italian Menopause Society recommended that HT should be continued, unless the woman is severely ill (Cagnacci A et al, Maturitas 2020). The Spanish Society had a different position: it is suggested that HT is withdrawn during the period of isolation and reduced mobility (Ramirez I et al, Maturitas 2020). For the Spanish the thromboembolic risk is very important in the balance of risks and benefits: but who has ever highlighted the thrombotic risk of HT in “normal” times? Unfortunately, this controversy will be still without a clear answer, even after this study.

Before the preprint can be published, minor revision is recommended.

