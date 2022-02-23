Review of "Multivalency transforms SARS-CoV-2 antibodies into broad and ultrapotent neutralizers"

Description
AbstractThe novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), has caused a global pandemic. Antibodies are powerful biotherapeutics to fight viral infections; however, discovery of the most potent and broadly acting clones can be lengthy. Here, we used the human apoferritin protomer as a modular subunit to drive oligomerization of antibody fragments and transform antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 into exceptionally potent neutralizers. Using this platform, half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values as low as 9 × 10−14 M were achieved as a result of up to 10,000-fold potency enhancements. Combination of three different antibody specificities and the fragment crystallizable (Fc) domain on a single multivalent molecule conferred the ability to overcome viral sequence variability together with outstanding potency and Ig-like in vivo bioavailability. This MULTi-specific, multi-Affinity antiBODY (Multabody; or MB) platform contributes a new class of medical countermeasures against COVID-19 and an efficient approach to rapidly deploy potent and broadly-acting therapeutics against infectious diseases of global health importance.One Sentence Summarymultimerization platform transforms antibodies emerging from discovery screens into potent neutralizers that can overcome SARS-CoV-2 sequence diversity.