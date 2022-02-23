Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 23, 2022

Review of "Multivalency transforms SARS-CoV-2 antibodies into broad and ultrapotent neutralizers"

Reviewers: Jason Pan (NovoAb Bioanalytics) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jason Pan
Published onMar 23, 2022
Multivalency transforms SARS-CoV-2 antibodies into broad and ultrapotent neutralizers
by Edurne Rujas, Iga Kucharska, Yong Zi Tan, Samir Benlekbir, Hong Cui, Tiantian Zhao, Gregory A. Wasney, Patrick Budylowski, Furkan Guvenc, Jocelyn C. Newton, Taylor Sicard, Anthony Semesi, Krithika Muthuraman, Amy Nouanesengsy, Katherine Prieto, Stephanie A. Bueler, Sawsan Youssef, Sindy Liao-Chan, Jacob Glanville, Natasha Christie-Holmes, Samira Mubareka, Scott D. Gray-Owen, John L. Rubinstein, Bebhinn Treanor, and Jean-Philippe Julien
Abstract

AbstractThe novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), has caused a global pandemic. Antibodies are powerful biotherapeutics to fight viral infections; however, discovery of the most potent and broadly acting clones can be lengthy. Here, we used the human apoferritin protomer as a modular subunit to drive oligomerization of antibody fragments and transform antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 into exceptionally potent neutralizers. Using this platform, half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values as low as 9 × 10−14 M were achieved as a result of up to 10,000-fold potency enhancements. Combination of three different antibody specificities and the fragment crystallizable (Fc) domain on a single multivalent molecule conferred the ability to overcome viral sequence variability together with outstanding potency and Ig-like in vivo bioavailability. This MULTi-specific, multi-Affinity antiBODY (Multabody; or MB) platform contributes a new class of medical countermeasures against COVID-19 and an efficient approach to rapidly deploy potent and broadly-acting therapeutics against infectious diseases of global health importance.One Sentence Summarymultimerization platform transforms antibodies emerging from discovery screens into potent neutralizers that can overcome SARS-CoV-2 sequence diversity.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Nature journal and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Jason Pan) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jason Pan
  • Published on Mar 23, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
