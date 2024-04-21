Review 2: "Obesity is Associated with Increased Pediatric Dengue Virus Infection and Disease: A 9-year Cohort Study in Managua, Nicaragua"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Review: Among the pediatric population, there is an association between obesity and dengue virus infection, which also correlates with the onset of dengue disease. Obesity can significantly influence viral infections, impacting both infection severity and the body's ability to combat them, not only in adults but also in children. Generally, obesity is correlated with an elevated risk of contracting specific viral infections. This heightened susceptibility may stem from various factors, including impaired antiviral immune function due to metabolic stress, leading to increased vulnerability to infection in specific environments and delayed viral clearance. Moreover, obese individuals are more prone to experiencing severe complications due to dysregulated or excessive chronic inflammatory responses following acute viral infection, which can lead to tissue damage.

In the case of dengue virus (DENV) infection, a potentially hazardous pathogen associated with hemorrhagic complications, obesity-related metabolic stress serves as a risk factor for vascular diseases. Acute viral infections can exacerbate this risk by triggering coagulation abnormalities, increasing the likelihood of bleeding, organ damage, and mortality. However, the precise mechanisms through which obesity affects DENV infection and disease progression remain unclear. While severe dengue cases in adults have been extensively studied for their epidemiological association with comorbidities such as obesity, hypertension, and vascular dysfunction, it remains uncertain whether similar associations exist in children.

Addressing this gap, Mercado-Hernandez et al. conducted a 9-year cohort study to investigate the relationship between obesity and DENV infection in children. Their findings reveal that obesity is linked to a heightened vulnerability to DENV infection and the occurrence of dengue, irrespective of age, gender, or pre-existing DENV antibody levels. However, obesity appears to be only partially associated with part dengue syndromes, such as fever, headache, and rash, and not with hemorrhagic manifestations, arthralgia, myalgia, leukopenia, and thrombocytopenia. These results suggest that differences in metabolic stress and immunopathogenesis between children and adults may influence the progression of dengue disease under obese conditions. To mitigate the impact of obesity on viral infections, lifestyle interventions such as dietary adjustments, increased physical activity, and weight management programs are essential. Additionally, promoting vaccination and preventive healthcare measures among obese individuals can help reduce their risk of infection and complications from dengue and other viral diseases.

In regions where dengue fever is prevalent, children frequently succumb to severe illnesses as a result of infection. Obesity frequently coexists with various infectious diseases, and this research demonstrates that obese children are particularly vulnerable to dengue virus infection and its associated symptoms. Hence, alongside efforts to prevent and treat viral infections, it is imperative to concurrently focus on educating and enhancing strategies for obesity prevention and treatment.