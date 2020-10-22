Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 22, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"

Reviewers: Kalirajan Rajagopal (JSS College of Pharmacy) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout (Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad), Anand Kant Das (NYU, Abu Dhabi) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Arun Sharma (Lyallpur Khalsa College) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Kalirajan Rajagopal, Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout, Anand Kant Das, and Arun Sharma
Published onNov 22, 2020
This Pub is a Review of
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
by De Jesus, Maurice, Gaza, Jokent, Junio, Hiyas A., and Nellas, Ricky
  • Published on Aug 27, 2020
  • chemrxiv.org
Description

Emerging from Wuhan, China in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread rapidly, prompting an immediate international response to contain the disease. In this paper, the most abundant volatile compounds in household aromatherapy ointments, namely, methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, α-pinene, menthol, camphor, linalool, and trans-pinocarveol were docked to key structures in SARS-CoV-2 invasion: its spike protein, and the human ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins. Based on the molecular docking results, the essential oil compounds methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, and α-pinene exhibit favorable binding to ACE2 and spike proteins. These compounds may be considered for clinical investigation.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

Reviewer 1 (Kalirajan Rajagopal) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout, Anand Kant Das) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Arun Sharma) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 3: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Arun Sharma
  • Published on Nov 23, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Kalirajan Rajagopal
  • Published on Nov 23, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout, and Anand Kant Das
  • Published on Nov 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
