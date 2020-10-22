Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"

Description

Emerging from Wuhan, China in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread rapidly, prompting an immediate international response to contain the disease. In this paper, the most abundant volatile compounds in household aromatherapy ointments, namely, methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, α-pinene, menthol, camphor, linalool, and trans-pinocarveol were docked to key structures in SARS-CoV-2 invasion: its spike protein, and the human ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins. Based on the molecular docking results, the essential oil compounds methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, and α-pinene exhibit favorable binding to ACE2 and spike proteins. These compounds may be considered for clinical investigation.