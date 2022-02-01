Review 1: "The Impact of Vaccination on COVID-19 Outbreaks in the United States"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The study concludes from simulation based on an agent-based model that vaccination could have a substantial impact in reduction of adverse outcomes with non-ICU, ICU hospitalization and deaths among individuals 65 and older in the United States. The agent-based model used for the simulation is based on a standard epidemiological modelling and is appropriate for evaluating the effect of a vaccine on COVID-19 in the United States. The main conclusion is convincing and such result is also timely since the approved vaccines would be administered to individuals covered in this study. A general remark concerning the model/research is that models/research of this type have been formulated to study the impact of vaccination on COVID-19 in the United States (Enahoro Iboi, Calistus Ngonghala, and Abba Gumel. Gumel. Will an imperfect vaccine curtail the COVID-19 pandemic in the US? Infectious Disease Modeling. 5 (2020) 510-524). This connection should be clearly stated in other to compare results here to those found in Iboi et al. Adding the corresponding references would cover relevant literature adequately.

The major conclusion is of crucial importance to the general public and public health experts regarding the outcome of prioritizing the COVID vaccine on healthcare workers and people with pre-existing conditions.











