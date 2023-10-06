Review 3: "The Potential Health and Economic Impacts of New Tuberculosis Vaccines under Varying Delivery Strategies in Delhi and Gujarat, India: A Modelling Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

This preprint claims that both M72/AS01E and BCG-revaccination could potentially have a significant impact and be cost-effective in Delhi and Gujarat. It also claims that there is a need for age-specific regional estimates of infection prevalence to help determine if vaccines only work in uninfected individuals or in those who are infected.

This is a well conceptualized and clearly written study that used mathematical modelling to estimate the potential health and economic impact of two vaccines for TB infection and disease in two regions in India. The study design is clear and valid, and methods are relevant. Figures, tables and references are appropriate. The study conclusions are supported by the data. It is a relevant manuscript that could be useful to decision makers.

The methods used in the study are appropriate for the question asked. Mathematical modelling is often used to estimate future costs and benefits of a new health technology such as novel vaccines. Models are a simplification of reality and often the best way of evaluating an intervention that might become available in the near future.

The study listed and discussed in detail the relevant limitations. The conclusions are appropriate and the identified directions for future research stem from the study findings.

In summary, this preprint claims that both vaccines are likely to be cost-effective in Delhi and Gujarat (unless efficacy was restricted to those with current infection). As there were no region-specific TB prevalence and mortality data, model calibration was not possible and, therefore, there is uncertainty around trends in mortality and vaccine impact.