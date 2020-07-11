Reviews of "Remarkable Variability in SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies across Brazilian Regions: Report on Two Successive Nationwide Serological Household Surveys"

Reviewers: Leandro C. Mendes (State University of Campinas) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Lee W. Riley (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Summary of Reviews: As one of the only large-scale, population-based national serosurveys reported to date, this study makes significant contributions to our understanding of COVID-19 on populations including seroprevalance between age groups and sociodemographic differences.
Reviewer 1 (Leandro C. Mendes) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviewer 2 (Lee W. Riley) | 📘📘📘📘📘
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
