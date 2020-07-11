Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2020

Reviews of "Remarkable Variability in SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies across Brazilian Regions: Report on Two Successive Nationwide Serological Household Surveys"

Reviewers: Leandro C. Mendes (State University of Campinas) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Lee W. Riley (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Leandro C. Mendes and Lee W. Riley
Published onAug 11, 2020
Remarkable Variability in SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies across Brazilian Regions: Report on Two Successive Nationwide Serological Household Surveys
by Pedro C Hallal, Fernando P Hartwig, Bernardo Lessa Horta, Mariangela F. Silveira, Claudio J Struchiner, Luís Paulo Vidaleti, Nelson Arns Neumann, Lúcia C Pellanda, Odir A Dellagostin, Marcelo N Burattini, Ana M B Menezes, Fernando C. Barros, Aluisio J D Barros, and Cesar G. Victora
Summary of Reviews: As one of the only large-scale, population-based national serosurveys reported to date, this study makes significant contributions to our understanding of COVID-19 on populations including seroprevalance between age groups and sociodemographic differences.

Reviewer 1 (Leandro C. Mendes) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Lee W. Riley) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
