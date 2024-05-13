Skip to main content
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Jun 13, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Age and Gender Profiles of HIV Infection Burden and Viraemia: Novel Metrics for HIV Epidemic Control in African Populations with High Antiretroviral Therapy Coverage"

Reviewers: W Hladik (CDC) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • G Chamie (UCSF) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Wolfgang Hladik and Gabriel Chamie
Published onJun 13, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Age and gender profiles of HIV infection burden and viraemia: novel metrics for HIV epidemic control in African populations with high antiretroviral therapy coverage
by Andrea Brizzi, Joseph Kagaayi, Robert Ssekubugu, Lucie Abeler-Dörner, Alexandra Blenkinsop, David Bonsall, Larry W. Chang, Christophe Fraser, Ronald M. Galiwango, Godfrey Kigozi, Imogen Kyle, Mélodie Monod, Gertrude Nakigozi, Fred Nalugoda, Joseph G. Rosen, Oliver Laeyendecker, Thomas C. Quinn, M. Kate Grabowski, Steven J. Reynolds, Oliver Ratmann, and the Rakai Health Sciences Program
  • Published on Apr 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Introduction To prioritize and tailor interventions for ending AIDS by 2030 in Africa, it is important to characterize the population groups in which HIV viraemia is concentrating.Methods We analysed HIV testing and viral load data collected between 2013-2019 from the open, population-based Rakai Community Cohort Study (RCCS) in Uganda, to estimate HIV seroprevalence and population viral suppression over time by gender, one-year age bands and residence in inland and fishing communities. All estimates were standardized to the underlying source population using census data. We then assessed 95-95-95 targets in their ability to identify the populations in which viraemia concentrates.Results Following the implementation of Universal Test and Treat, the proportion of individuals with viraemia decreased from 4.9% (4.6%-5.3%) in 2013 to 1.9% (1.7%-2.2%) in 2019 in inland communities and from 19.1% (18.0%-20.4%) in 2013 to 4.7% (4.0%-5.5%) in 2019 in fishing communities. Viraemia did not concentrate in the age and gender groups furthest from achieving 95-95-95 targets. Instead, in both inland and fishing communities, women aged 25-29 and men aged 30-34 were the 5-year age groups that contributed most to population-level viraemia in 2019, despite these groups being close to or had already achieved 95-95-95 targets.Conclusions The 95-95-95 targets provide a useful benchmark for monitoring progress towards HIV epidemic control, but do not contextualize underlying population structures and so may direct interventions towards groups that represent a marginal fraction of the population with viraemia.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers commend the study for its comprehensive analysis of HIV prevalence and viremia in Ugandan communities, emphasizing that the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets alone are insufficient to understand and address HIV transmission risks fully. They highlight that the study effectively demonstrates the importance of considering both viral load suppression and HIV prevalence to identify population viremia better and inform HIV control strategies. One reviewer suggests a more precise description of HIV incidence estimates and their correlation with population viremia. At the same time, the other recommends including the proportion of census-enumerated adults reached in each survey round. Reviewers emphasize the study’s valuable insights for informing targeted public health interventions and policies.

Reviewer 1 (Wolfgang U…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Gabriel C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Age and Gender Profiles of HIV Infection Burden and Viraemia: Novel Metrics for HIV Epidemic Control in African Populations with High Antiretroviral Therapy Coverage"
by Wolfgang Hladik
  • Published on Jun 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers commend the study for its comprehensive analysis of HIV prevalence and viremia in Ugandan communities, emphasizing that the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets alone are insufficient to understand and address HIV transmission risks fully.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Age and Gender Profiles of HIV Infection Burden and Viraemia: Novel Metrics for HIV Epidemic Control in African Populations with High Antiretroviral Therapy Coverage"
by Gabriel Chamie
  • Published on Jun 13, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with