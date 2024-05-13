Reviews of "Age and Gender Profiles of HIV Infection Burden and Viraemia: Novel Metrics for HIV Epidemic Control in African Populations with High Antiretroviral Therapy Coverage"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers commend the study for its comprehensive analysis of HIV prevalence and viremia in Ugandan communities, emphasizing that the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets alone are insufficient to understand and address HIV transmission risks fully. They highlight that the study effectively demonstrates the importance of considering both viral load suppression and HIV prevalence to identify population viremia better and inform HIV control strategies. One reviewer suggests a more precise description of HIV incidence estimates and their correlation with population viremia. At the same time, the other recommends including the proportion of census-enumerated adults reached in each survey round. Reviewers emphasize the study’s valuable insights for informing targeted public health interventions and policies.

Reviewer 1 (Wolfgang U…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Gabriel C…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.