Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 30, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Progenitor identification and SARS-CoV-2 infection in long-term human distal lung organoid cultures"

Reviewers: Jaymin Kathiriya (UCSF) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Jeffrey A. Whitsett (Cincinnati Children's Hospital) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Jaymin Kathiriya and Jeffrey A. Whitsett
Published onAug 30, 2020
Description

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study offers a chemically-defined human lung organoid culture system and employs this model to identify club cells as a novel target in SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings reported are reliable for informing future COVID-19 research.

Reviewer 1 (Jaymin Kathiriya) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Jeffrey A. Whitsett) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

