Review 2: "Safety and Immunogenicity of an Inactivated Recombinant Newcastle Disease Virus Vaccine Expressing SARS-CoV-2 Spike: A Randomised, Comparator-Controlled, Phase 2 Trial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review: This is an interesting study reporting the results of an initial phase I/II trial of a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19 conducted in Vietnam in August of 2021. Unfortunately, the results at this point are of limited utility, given that the circulating strain of virus is completely different at this time and the fact that the comparator vaccine has been discontinued from the market and was demonstrated to be inferior to other available vaccines. It is not at all clear why there has been a 3 year delay to submit these results for publication on a preprint server?

In addition, the study overstates the results of the intended analysis. The registered study design clearly lists the safety outcomes as primary and all other immunologic outcomes as secondary outcomes. The study was clearly not designed a priori to evaluate superiority and should not be presented as such. The secondary objectives were clearly noted as exploratory and the manuscript should more clearly reflect that. The abstract currently says that the main outcome was the induction of 50% neutralizing antibody – which is clearly not the primary outcome listed in the trial registration.

Additional comments below: