Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Feb 12, 2025DOI

Review 2: "Explainable Machine Learning to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing Hospital Acquired Infections"

The reviewers recommended making the code publicly available, expanding comparisons to more baseline models, and conducting real-world trials to validate the findings before these methods could be considered for clinical use.

by Stefano Orlando
Published onFeb 12, 2025
Review 2: "Explainable Machine Learning to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing Hospital Acquired Infections"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Explainable machine learning to identify patients at risk of developing hospital acquired infections
Explainable machine learning to identify patients at risk of developing hospital acquired infections
by Andrew P. Creagh, Tom Pease, Philip Ashworth, Lloyd Bradley, and Sophie Duport
  • Published on Nov 13, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) contribute to increased mortality rates and extended hospital stays. Patients with complex neurological impairments, secondary to conditions such as acquired brain injury or progressive degenerative conditions are particularly prone to HAIs and often have the worst resulting clinical outcomes and highest associated cost of care. Research indicates that the prompt identification of such infections can significantly mitigate mortality rates and reduce hospitalisation duration. The current standard of care for timely detection of HAIs for inpatient acute and post-acute care settings in the UK is the National Early Warning Score v02 (NEWS2). NEWS2, despite its strengths, has been shown to have poor prognostic accuracy for specific indications, such as infections. This study developed a machine learning (ML) based risk stratification tool, utilising routinely collected patient electronic health record (EHR) data, encompassing over 800+ patients and 400k+ observations collected across 4-years, aimed at predicting the likelihood of infection in patients within an inpatient care setting for patients with complex acquired neurological conditions. Built with a combination of historical patient data, clinical coding, observations, clinician reported outcomes, and textual data, we evaluated our framework to identify individuals with an elevated risk of infection within a 7-day time-frame, retrospectively over a 1-year “silent-mode” evaluation. We investigated several time-to-event model configurations, including manual feature-based and data-driven deep generative techniques, to jointly estimate the timing and risk of infection onset. We observed strong performance of the models developed in this study, achieving high prognostic accuracy and robust calibration from 72–6 hours prior to clinical suspicion of infection, with AUROC values ranging from 0.776–0.889 and well-calibrated risk estimates exhibited across those time intervals (IBS<0.178). Furthermore, by assigning model-generated risk scores into distinct categories (low, moderate, high, severe), we effectively stratified patients with a higher susceptibility to infections from those with lower risk profiles. Post-hoc explainability analysis provided valuable insights into key risk factors, such as vital signs, recent infection history, and patient age, which aligned well with prior clinical knowledge. Our findings highlight our framework’s potential for accurate and explainable insights, facilitating clinician trust and supporting integration into real-world patient care workflows. Given the heterogeneous and complex patient population, and our under-utilisation of the data recorded in routine clinical notes and lab reports, there are considerable opportunities for performance improvement in future research by expanding our model’s multimodal capabilities, generalisability, and additional model personalisation steps.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The authors claim that their machine learning framework, utilizing electronic health record (EHR) data and advanced survival analysis models, effectively predicts the risk and timing of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in patients with complex neurological impairments. The models, particularly the VAE + CoxPH and GboostSurv configurations, demonstrated superior predictive accuracy and calibration compared to the standard NEWS2 system, enabling more reliable risk stratification and actionable insights for clinical decision-making.

  1. General Impression

    This study is highly interesting and addresses a crucial area of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). It is widely recognized among professionals in the field that early identification of infection risk is fundamental, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have the potential to be transformative tools in achieving this.

  2. Expertise and Methodology Assessment

    As an expert in HAIs with intermediate to advanced knowledge of statistics, I found the study’s approach and results compelling. However, the detailed description of the ML model, particularly in Section 2.3, is highly complex. While I am not a mathematician or ML modeling specialist, the presented results clearly demonstrate the potential of the proposed ML framework for predicting HAIs.

  3. Open Code Recommendation

    Given the complexity of the statistical and mathematical model, I strongly recommend that the authors make their code publicly available. This would allow researchers specializing in ML to critically evaluate the methodology, ensure transparency, and potentially replicate or extend the study. Providing access to the code would significantly enhance the value and credibility of the research.

  4. Outcome Measure and Potential Bias

    A significant methodological limitation that warrants more emphasis in the discussion is the reliance on antibiotic prescription as the primary outcome to train the model. Antibiotic prescription does not inherently confirm the presence of an HAI, as it is influenced by clinical decision-making, which may lack sensitivity (false negatives) or specificity (false positives). Consequently, there is a risk that the model could incorporate these diagnostic biases. A more robust approach would involve training the model using laboratory-confirmed infection data, which provides a clearer identification of true infections.

  5. Structure of the Results Section

    Some parts of the results section delve into methodological explanations that would be better suited to the methods section. For instance, the first 12 lines of Section 3.1 and the first 8 lines of Section 3.3 reiterate aspects of the methodology. Moving these details to the methods section would improve the clarity and focus of the results presentation.

  6. Study Evaluation and Future Directions

    I have evaluated this study as potentially informative. While the results are promising, it is essential to acknowledge that the effectiveness of ML in preventing HAIs or mitigating their adverse effects can only be conclusively demonstrated through a prospective comparative study in real-world settings. Observational evaluations, regardless of their complexity and rigor, are insufficient to confirm these claims. Nevertheless, this study is a valuable step forward, laying the groundwork for future experimental trials.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Explainable Machine Learning to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing Hospital Acquired Infections"
Review 1: "Explainable Machine Learning to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing Hospital Acquired Infections"
Review 1: "Explainable Machine Learning to Identify Patients at Risk of Developing Hospital Acquired Infections"
by Anonymous
  • Published on Feb 12, 2025
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers recommended making the code publicly available, expanding comparisons to more baseline models, and conducting real-world trials to validate the findings before these methods could be considered for clinical use.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with