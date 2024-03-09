Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Apr 09, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis Incidence in Newly Detected Pulmonary Tuberculosis Cases during Follow-up"

Reviewers: Y Baik (Johns Hopkins University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Wahyuningsih (Universitas Kristen) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • O Munteanu (Nicolae Testemitanu” State University of Medicine and Pharmacy) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Yeonsoo Baik, Retno Wahyuningsih, and Oxana Munteanu
Published onApr 09, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis incidence in newly detected pulmonary tuberculosis cases during follow-up
by Dhouli Jha, Umesh Kumar, Ved Prakash Meena, Prayas Sethi, Amandeep Singh, Neeraj Nischal, Pankaj Jorwal, Surabhi Vyas, Gagandeep Singh, Immaculata Xess, Urvashi B Singh, Sanjeev Sinha, Anant Mohan, Naveet Wig, Sushil Kumar Kabra, and Animesh Ray
  • Published on Feb 29, 2024
Description

Abstract Background Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis (CPA) is known to complicate patients with post-tubercular lung disease. However, some evidence suggests that CPA might co-exist in patients with newly-diagnosed pulmonary tuberculosis (P.TB) at diagnosis and also develop during therapy. The objective of this study was to confirm the presence of CPA in newly diagnosed P.TB at baseline and at end-of-therapy.Materials & Methods This prospective longitudinal study included newly diagnosed P.TB patients, followed up at third month and end-of-therapy with symptom assessment, anti-Aspergillus IgG antibody and imaging of chest for diagnosing CPA.Results We recruited 255 patients at baseline out of which 158 (62%) completed their follow-up. Anti-Aspergillus IgG was positive in 11.1% at baseline and 27.8% at end-of-therapy. Overall, proven CPA was diagnosed in 7% at baseline and 14.5% at end-of-therapy. Around 6% patients had evidence of aspergilloma in CT chest at the end-of-therapy.Conclusions CPA can be present in newly diagnosed P.TB patients at diagnosis and also develop during anti-tubercular treatment. Patients with persistent symptoms or developing new symptoms during treatment for P.TB should be evaluated for CPA.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint presents a longitudinal study of recently diagnosed tuberculosis patients from a clinic in India and aimed to ascertain the prevalence and incidence of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis in this population. The study found evidence that a significant proportion of patients were co-infected with CPA and TB. Reviewers were mixed, with some finding the study well-written and important while others had concerns about generalizability, misclassification of CPA/TB, and interpretability of findings.

Reviewer 1 (Yeonsoo B…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Retno W…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 3 (Oxana M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

