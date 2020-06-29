In this video and audio edition of Ethics Talk, journal editor in chief, Dr Audiey Kao, talks with Drs Stefano Bertozzi (Editor-in-Chief of Rapid Reviews: COVID-19) and Jeffrey Mackie-Mason about sustainable models of scientific publishing that advance biomedical knowledge and discovery. Click here to read the transcript.
Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 with Amy Brand and Vilas Dhar
Episode Summary:
Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 brings together urgency and scientific rigor so the world’s researchers can quickly disseminate new discoveries that the public can trust. Amy Brand (Director, The MIT Press) and Vilas Dhar (Trustee, The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation) discuss this new overlay journal, its innovative goals, and its role as a proof-of-concept for new models of peer-review and rapid publishing.
Viral Validation: How the New Journal ‘Rapid Reviews: COVID-19’ Accelerates Peer Review and Publishing
Episode Summary:
“In this episode we talk to Professor Stefano Bertozzi, editor-in-chief Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR:C19). This new open access overlay journal from the MIT Press is aiming to publish expert peer reviews of new COVID-19 research which will help validate and accelerate the discovery of high impact, useful studies. We discussed how the journal will work, the role human and AI input will play, and the importance of pan-disciplinary content.”