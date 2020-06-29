Orion Open Science Podcast

Viral Validation: How the New Journal ‘Rapid Reviews: COVID-19’ Accelerates Peer Review and Publishing

Episode Summary:

“In this episode we talk to Professor Stefano Bertozzi, editor-in-chief Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR:C19). This new open access overlay journal from the MIT Press is aiming to publish expert peer reviews of new COVID-19 research which will help validate and accelerate the discovery of high impact, useful studies. We discussed how the journal will work, the role human and AI input will play, and the importance of pan-disciplinary content.”

View the podcast on PodBean