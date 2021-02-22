Skip to main content
Humanities and Social Sciences
Reviews of "Going Viral: The Social Credit System and COVID-19"
Published: Feb 22, 2021
Reviewers: Kevin Werbach (University of Pennsylvania) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Marianne von Blomberg (University of Cologne) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "The Effect of Information Behavior in Media on Perceived and Actual Knowledge about the COVID-19 Pandemic"
Published: Dec 02, 2020
Reviewers: Eric Merkley (University of Toronto) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Neil Weinstein (Rutgers University) | 📙📙◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "COVID-19 is Feminine: Grammatical Gender Influences Future Danger Perceptions and Precautionary Behavior"
Published: Dec 10, 2020
Reviewers: Daniel Elmiger (Universite de Geneve Faculte des lettres) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Panos Athanasopoulos (Lancaster University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Laura A. Michaelis (University of Colorado at Boulder) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Demographic Differences in US Adult Intentions to Receive a Potential Coronavirus Vaccine and Implications for Ongoing Study"
Published: Oct 08, 2020
Reviewers: Paul Ward (Flinders University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Elisa Sobo (San Diego State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Preprinting a pandemic: the role of preprints in the COVID-19 pandemic"
Published: Aug 11, 2020
Reviewers: Noah Haber (Stanford) • Emily Smith, Siran He (George Washington University)
Reviews of "Both a Bioweapon and a Hoax: The Curious Case of Contradictory Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: R Imhoff (Johannes Gutenberg University:) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Prisons and Pandemics"
Published: Aug 11, 2020
Reviewers: Lauren Lyons (Rutgers University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Natalie Pifer (University of Rhode Island) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️
Reviews of "Health Disparities and COVID-19: A Retrospective Study Examining Individual and Community Factors Causing Disproportionate COVID-19 Outcomes in Cook County, Illinois, March 16-May 31, 2020"
Published: Sep 10, 2020
Reviewers: Philip Schluter (University of Canterbury) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Zahid Butt (University of Waterloo) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "COVID-19 and (Un)Desired Fertility: The Effect of Stay-at-Home Orders on Abortions in Mexico City"
Published: Nov 25, 2020
Reviewers: 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Caitlin Gerdts (Ibis Reproductive Health) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "High Parental Vaccine Motivation at a Neighborhood-Based Vaccine and Testing Site Serving a Predominantly Latinx Community"
Published: Jul 27, 2022
Reviewers: I Doherty (North Carolina Central University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Social Attention During COVID-19 Pandemic: Face Masks Do Not Alter Gaze Cueing of Attention"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: A Bayliss (University of East Anglia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Assessing the Mortality Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Florida State Prisons"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: S Prins (Columbia University) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "The Impacts of Corona Populism"
Published: Mar 07, 2021
Reviewers: Golnaz Baradaran Motie (Western Kentucky University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "The relationship between neighborhood poverty and COVID-19 mortality within racial/ethnic groups (Cook County, Illinois)"
Published: Nov 16, 2020
Reviewers: Eyal Oren, Adrienne Suazo (San Diego State University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Kate Pickett (University of York) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Medical Costs of Keeping the US Economy Open During COVID-19"
Published: Aug 19, 2020
Reviewers: Christine Eibner, Raffaele Vardavas (RAND) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Mehdi Shiva (Blavatnik School of Government) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️
Reviews: "Evaluating the Sensitivity of SARS-CoV-2 Infection Rates on College Campuses to Wastewater Surveillance"
Published: Mar 10, 2022
Reviewers: C Smith (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "Effect of Park Use and Landscape Structure on COVID-19 Transmission Rates"
Published: Mar 10, 2022
Reviewer: J Messina (University of Oxford) | 📗📗📗📗
Reviews of "Gender-affirming Care, Mental Health, and Economic Stability in the Time of COVID-19: A Global Cross-sectional Study of Transgender and Non-binary People"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: G Phillips II (Northwestern University Feinberg ) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Mental Health of Latinx Adults in the United States During the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Snapshot of Anxiety, Depression, and Post-traumatic Stress Symptoms"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: R Munoz (Palo Alto University) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Did People Really Drink Bleach to Prevent COVID-19? A Tale of Problematic Respondents and a Guide for Measuring Rare Events in Survey Data"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: T Johnson (University of Illinois) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Out-of-Pocket Spending for Health Care Within 90 Days of COVID-19 Hospitalization"
Published: Apr 14, 2022
Reviewers: E Chuang (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Impacts of COVID-19 on Food Security: Panel Data Evidence from Nigeria"
Published: Oct 02, 2020
Reviewers: Hope Michelson (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • Nicholas P Magnan (University of Georgia) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️
Reviews of "Reopening universities during the COVID-19 pandemic: A testing strategy to minimize active cases and delay outbreaks"
Published: Sep 02, 2020
Reviewers: Dominique Gibert (Lyon 1 University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Mohak Gupta, Rishika Mohanta (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Arthur Reingold (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Alalli Mériem (SAU-SAMU-SMUR) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️
Reviews of "Electoral Repercussions of a Pandemic: Evidence from the 2009 H1N1 Outbreak"
Published: Sep 03, 2020
Reviewers: Elisa Maffioli (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Albert Falcó-Gimeno (Universitat de Barcelona) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "The Personal Responsibility Pandemic: Centering Solidarity in Public Health and Employment Law"
Published: Sep 14, 2020
Reviewers: Pamela Egan, Ken Jacobs (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Michael C. Duff (University of Wyoming) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviews of "Firearm Purchasing and Firearm Violence in the First Months of the Coronavirus Pandemic in the United States"
Published: Nov 23, 2020
Reviewers: Jared D. Fisher (UC Berkeley), David W. Puelz (University of Chicago) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviews of "Information Delivered by a Chatbot Has a Positive Impact on COVID-19 Vaccines Attitudes and Intentions"
Published: Mar 07, 2021
Reviewers: Tom Stafford (The University of Sheffield) , Charlotte O. Brand | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Pierre Verger (Observatoire Regional de la Santé) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Evaluation of a Machine Learning Approach Utilizing Wearable Data for Prediction of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Healthcare Workers"
Published: Jan 26, 2022
Reviewers: A Hudson (UC Berkeley) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • T Pujol (RAND Corporation) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews: "College Openings, Mobility, and the Incidence of COVID-19 Cases"
Published: Mar 03, 2022
Reviewers: N Kreif (University of York) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
Reviews of "Retail Store Customer Flow and COVID-19 Transmission"
Published: Mar 31, 2022
Reviewer: Q Zhang (City University of Hong Kong) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviews of "Religious Identity Cues Increase Vaccination Intentions and Trust in Medical Experts among American Christians"
Published: Apr 27, 2022
Reviewers: C Scheitle (West Virginia University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
