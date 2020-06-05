Disciplines

Rapid Reviews: Infectious Diseases publishes peer reviews of infectious disease preprints covering a broad range of disciplines. The disciplines are 1) Public Health, Social Sciences, and Humanities 2) Biological & Chemical Sciences | Physical Sciences & Engineering and 3) Medical Sciences. The editorial office is divided into three domains—each reviewing preprints and securing peer reviewers for their respective disciplines (within which live many subdisciplines). This helps satisfy our aims to examine Covid-19 from a multidisciplinary lens, organizing the curation of reviews for our readers and collaborators.

The structure also helps to provide an internal structure for our editorial office to rapidly sift, pitch and get peer review for preprints; and a model within which to support mentoring of junior researchers and science communicators. While preprints are peer reviewed by the same scholars and experts one would expect at a traditional peer review journal, our domains rely on dozens of apprentices and student mentors (i.e., MPH and PhD students) who have a range of research backgrounds, the most important skill for this domain is an interest and capacity to critically assess the implications of research and how topics fit into the broader (social and epidemiological) dynamics of the pandemic and ongoing public conversation. Student teams are composed of graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from a wide range of academic institutions, including UC Berkeley, UCSF, MIT, Duke, and Georgia Tech. While there is no formal educational requirement, team members typically have technical training in one core discipline and apply this expertise to our weekly multidisciplinary discussions.