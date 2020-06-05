Deputy Managing Editor, RR/ID

Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 is an open-access, rapid-review initiative of the MIT Press and UC Berkeley that was developed in June 2020 to accelerate peer review of COVID-19-related preprints covering the pandemic and its impacts. We rely on a two part process: 1) a student-supported review and curation process of current literature powered by AI tools and platforms 2) engaging expert peer review networks to produce reliable rapid peer reviews on newly released research that clinicians, researchers, journalists, and policy-makers worldwide can rely on to make sound judgements about disease priorities and amelioration. We create a shorter runway for open source peer-reviewed research produced in the wake of new findings. This helps accelerate productive academic, medical, and social science research on COVID-19 while reducing the likelihood of false and misleading scientific news being consumed by the public.

Based on the success of RR:C19, we are now launching the new spinoff journal Rapid Reviews/Infectious Diseases (RR/ID). RR/ID will allow us to expand beyond COVID-19 to advance the science community’s understanding of infectious diseases and emerging outbreaks. We are recruiting a Deputy Managing Editor for Rapid Reviews/Infectious Disease. The Deputy Managing Editor will work directly with the Managing Editor to:

Monitor productivity targets across RR/ID to maintain editorial flow and schedule—including helping ensure that domains are reviewing appropriate preprints and inviting an adequate number of quality peer reviewers.

Help maintain spreadsheets, logs and management tools (i.e., Editorial Manager) for cycle productivity.

As necessary, support and coordinate correspondence with reviewers (i.e., coordinating second reviews for one-review preprints) and authors (. Help refine reviewer tracking, invitation and reminder system, including supporting other team members develop reviewer management platforms and databases

Support copy editing needs for RR/ID reviews and publish them on the website (via PubPub platform).

Provide support in updating the website, drafting emails and creating content for various social media and other marketing needs.

Coordinate and provide support at weekly meetings.

Qualifications

Current graduate student preferred.

Extremely organized and reliable -- comfortable with organizing and managing several competing priorities at the same time.

Excellent English writing and communication skills. Ability to synthesize and summarize (verbally and written) for a variety of audiences. Prior editing experience a plus but not required.

Experience with working with online platforms and updating websites. Programming skills also highly desirable.

Be comfortable with (and ideally enjoy) a frontline view of the latest research into emerging infectious diseases. Appreciation of how different disciplinary approaches within the domain may affect the wider global scientific, policy and social response to infectious diseases.

Enjoy managing people and working in a team environment. Abilities in planning and coordinating people and operations.

Resourceful, and enjoy solving problems

Requirements & Application instructions: This position will require 8-10 hours a week, to begin immediately, with the possibility of extension into Spring 2023 and beyond. To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter to Hildy Fong Baker ([email protected]). The hourly pay rate will commensurate with experience. If you are a UCB student, please also let us know if you are eligible for a work study position.