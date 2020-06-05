

*OPEN CALL: RR\ID ASSOCIATE EDITORS*

The Opportunity

Rapid Reviews\Infectious Diseases (RR\ID) is an open-access overlay journal that accelerates peer review of important infectious disease-related research preprints. With its central editorial office based at UC Berkeley and led by Editor-in-Chief, Stefano Bertozzi, RR\ID it is a publication of the MIT Press.



With support from the Gates Foundation, RR\ID is extending its reach to a global network of editorial offices and academic institutions in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). We currently engage with five global teams around the world, as well as editorial teams based in the United States at the University of California, Berkeley.

We are seeking passionate and driven Associate Editors based in LMIC to join our global team with a strong commitment to open science and open research practices, particularly in the field of infectious diseases. As an Associate Editor, you will play a key role in shaping the editorial direction of high-impact preprints, ensuring the integrity and quality of research, and promoting transparent, open-access dissemination of scientific findings. Ideal candidates will have expertise in infectious diseases, a dedication to advancing equitable access to scientific knowledge, and a desire to support the open research community–especially through the training and mentorship of the next generation of science professionals.

This is an excellent opportunity for a professor or academic researcher with a strong interest in open science and infectious diseases. We are seeking someone passionate about advancing equitable access to scientific information and fostering inclusive participation in its production and evaluation. The ideal candidate will have a genuine commitment to working with students across all levels, thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment, and demonstrate a deep dedication to the principles of open science.



Key Responsibilities



Associate Editors will mentor and advise graduate students from local universities, leveraging their specialized scientific and technical expertise to support the advancement of infectious disease preprints through peer review. They will lead weekly editorial meetings with students and participate in a global editorial meeting once a week.

Ideal candidates are experts in their field with published research and ongoing work, and we encourage applications aligned with any of the five RR\ID domains: (1) Public Health, (2) Social Sciences and Humanities, (3) Biological and Chemical Sciences, (4) Physical Sciences and Engineering, or (5) Medical Sciences.

Lead weekly team meetings where preprints will be proposed and discussed by students. Associate editors have the opportunity to provide direction regarding which should be advanced for review, which peer reviewers should be invited, etc.

Help recruit and engage graduate students and early-career researchers (e.g., from their own academic institution or partnering ones) to join an RR\ID editorial team that will promote open science, academic publishing, and global collaboration on infectious disease in LMIC.

Provide guidance to graduate students who will run weekly editorial meetings (e.g., in “journal club”-like fashion); AE’s provide technical advice on which preprints are best suited for advancement to peer review, providing important perspectives and insight from their careers and experience.

Mentor students and early-career researchers, offering expert insights and advice. With the RR\ID Central Team, help advise on curricula and tools that will engage the next generation around peer review and open science.



Qualifications

Strong interest in mentoring and advising students and early-career professionals, fostering their development in the field of infectious disease research. Strong interest in open science and infectious diseases.

Solid foundation in research methodology relevant to the domain of expertise, with a specific focus on infectious disease research methods and the critical assessment of scientific claims.

Experience in scientific publishing, with a demonstrated track record of contributing to peer-reviewed publications and an understanding of the editorial process.

Up-to-date knowledge of current events, news, and policy issues related to infectious diseases, including the ability to evaluate and contextualize new findings.

Well-connected within the domain of expertise, with the ability to recommend qualified peer reviewers and collaborators for research evaluation.

Comfortable engaging with cutting-edge infectious disease research in their domain, with a keen interest in assessing claims and understanding their broader scientific, policy, and societal implications.

Appreciation of interdisciplinary approaches and an understanding of how different disciplinary perspectives influence global scientific, policy, and social responses to infectious disease threats.

This is a remote work opportunity. We are looking for someone who can support the project 3-5 hours a week for 12 months. The position is fully remote and we are open to candidates from any country; however, the ideal candidate would be available to potentially connect synchronously with the US editorial office in Berkeley, California (Pacific Time Zone) regularly once or twice a week. There is a competitive editorial stipend available for this role.



Application

Interested and qualified applicants should apply here: https://forms.gle/mABQM85kAiqoXXWz7. Please direct any questions about the position to Managing Director, Hildy Fong Baker at [email protected]. Please include "RR\ID Associate Editor" in the subject line of your email.