We want to acknowledge the student alumni leaders and volunteers of RR:C19 that have helped made our initiative the organization it is today. We would be nowhere if not for the entrepreneurial network of students that have contributed to our efforts, many of whom have gone on to launched careers and pursue advanced studies in global public health, infectious disease research and medicine. They will always be part of our family and the RR:C19 community!
Assistant Managing Editor: Emily Gainor
Years Active: 2020 - 2021
Domain Coordinator for Social Sciences, Humanities and Public Health: Emily Parker
Years Active: 2020 - 2021
Domain Coordinator for Biological, Chemical, Physical Sciences and Engineering: Daniel Han
Years Active: 2020
Data Science & Public Health Fellow: Thien-An Ha
Years Active: 2020
Domain Coordinator for Biological, Chemical, Physical Sciences and Engineering: Jacob Leroux
Years Active: 2020
Medical Sciences Student Reviewer: Scott Swartz
Years Active: 2020
Medical Sciences Student Reviewer: Connor Bridges
Years Active: 2020-2021
Medical Sciences Student Reviewer: Danny Thai
Years Active: 2020-2021
Assistant Editor, Medical Sciences (Clinical): Yash S. Huilgol
Years Active: 2020-2021
Assistant Editor for Public Health: Rafael Frankfurter
Years Active: 2020-2022
Assistant Managing Editor: Madhav Nekkar
Years Active: 2020-2021
Assistant Editor, Medical Sciences (Clinical): Bekure B. Siraw, MD
Years Active: 2021
Domain Coordinator for BCSPSE: Monica Plasencia
Years Active: 2021-2022
Medical Sciences Student Reviewer: Margarita Orlova
Years Active 2020-2021