RR\ID is an open-access overlay journal that accelerates peer review of important infectious disease-related research preprints. We are an evolution of Rapid Reviews: COVID-19 (RR\C19), which won the 2022 PROSE Award for Innovation in Journal Publishing for introducing a new peer review model facilitating rapid publishing of COVID-19-related research preprints. RR\ID expands beyond COVID-19 to advance our understanding of infectious diseases, leaning on a similar “curate, review, publish” model. RR\ID aims to prevent the dissemination of false/misleading scientific information and accelerate the validation and diffusion of robust findings. RR\ID aims to increase the application of science for the common good, responding to infectious disease challenges throughout the world.